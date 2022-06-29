Technology News
Lenovo Legion Halo With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Appears on Geekbench, Tips Specifications

Lenovo Legion Halo has surfaced with model number L71091.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 29 June 2022 12:55 IST
Lenovo Legion Halo With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Appears on Geekbench, Tips Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

The Lenovo Halo was tipped to house 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

  • Lenovo Legion Halo is said to support 8GB RAM
  • Legion Halo is said to come with a triple rear camera setup
  • The smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Lenovo Legion Halo gaming smartphone has appeared on a recent Geekbench listing suggesting some of the key specifications of the upcoming handset. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and come with 8GB RAM. The Legion Halo is said to run on Android 12 out of the box. A leak, earlier this year, had indicated that the smartphone will support a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. The Legion Halo is expected to launch in Q3 2022.

A recent Geekbench listing of the Lenovo Legion Halo gaming smartphone has surfaced with model number L71091. As mentioned earlier, the listing has also revealed key specifications of the gaming smartphone. The Legion Halo is listed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The chipset comes with eight cores, one of which features a peak clock speed of 3.19GHz. The Qualcomm processor is paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. The listing also suggests 8GB RAM for the handset and Android 12 OS out of the box.

The Lenovo Legion Halo gaming smartphone has scored 1,299 in Geekbench's single core test and 3,953 in the benchmark listing website's multi core test. To recall, the Lenovo Legion Halo is expected to launch in Q3 2022.

Lenovo Legion Halo specifications (expected)

A leak earlier this year had indicated that Lenovo is bringing out a smartphone that carries the Chinese company's Legion branding. The Lenovo Halo was tipped to house 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is expected to be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants, along with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The handset is said to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ POLED display, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

For optics, the Legion Halo is also said to come with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel unit, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset is said to sport a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone is expected to measure less than 8mm in thickness. To recall, the Lenovo Legion Halo is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Legion Halo, Lenovo Legion Halo specifications, Lenovo Legion Halo Geekbench listing, Geekbench
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Lenovo Legion Halo With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Appears on Geekbench, Tips Specifications
