Lenovo K14 Plus has been launched in Russia. The smartphone is a rebranded version of Moto E40 as they both get the same SoC, display, and triple rear camera setup to name a few similarities. Lenovo K14 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Lenovo smartphone features an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Lenovo K14 Plus gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Lenovo K14 Plus price

Lenovo K14 Plus is priced at RUB 11,490 (roughly Rs. 11,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Lenovo smartphone is offered in two colour options — Beige and Black — and both are offered at slightly discounted prices. The smartphone is offered with 12-months of warranty.

Lenovo K14 Plus specifications

As mentioned, Lenovo K14 Plus is a rebranded version of Moto E40 that launched in India in October last year and both devices share similar specifications. The dual SIM (nano) Lenovo K14 Plus runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, Lenovo K14 Plus features a Unisoc T700 SoC paired with a Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. For selfies and video calls, the Lenovo smartphone sports an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Lenovo K14 Plus gets 64GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors comprise a rear mounted fingerprint scanner, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, and Galileo.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that gets standard 10W charging support. The handset is also IP52 for dust resistance. Lenovo K14 Plus measures 165.1x75.6x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.