Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Yuva Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Yuva Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Yuva Pro price in India is set at Rs. 7,799 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 11 October 2022 10:43 IST
Lava Yuva Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Yuva Pro has a waterdrop-style notch display

Highlights
  • The new handset comes in three shades
  • Lava Yuva Pro has an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Lava Yuva Pro runs on Android 12

Lava Yuva Pro was launched in India as the latest budget offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The smartphone comes in three different colour options with a metallic design and is powered by a MediaTek Helio processor. The Lava Yuva Pro carries a triple rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel main sensor. The display of the phone has a waterdrop-style notch on the top. The Lava Yuva Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 320 hours on a single charge.

Lava Yuva Pro price in India, availability

The price of Lava Yuva Pro has been set at Rs. 7,799 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It is offered in Metallic Black, Metallic Blue, and Metallic Grey colour options and is currently available for sale through the Lava e-store in India.

Lava Yuva Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Yuva Pro runs on Android 12 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 269ppi. The display has corning gorilla glass protection and features a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. The new Lava phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio SoC, along with 3GB of RAM.

For optics, the Lava Yuva Pro carries a 13-megapixel triple rear camera unit with LED flash. The back camera setup comes preloaded with camera modes and filters including HDR, portrait, beauty, night, GIF, and time-lapse photography among others. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with screen flash. The phone comes with 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Lava Yuva Pro include 4G, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm audio jack, GPRS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication. Lava has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the new Yuva Pro smartphone with support for 10W charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 37 hours of talk time and a standby time of up to 320 hours within a single charge. Besides, it measures 164.4x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Yuva Pro

Lava Yuva Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Yuva Pro, Lava Yuva Pro Price in India, Lava Yuva Pro Specifications, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Workers in Australia Set to Strike Over Stalled Pay, Benefits Negotiations on October 18
Lava Yuva Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Offers on Cameras
  2. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  3. iPhone SE 4 May Pack 6.1-Inch LCD Display With a Top Notch: Report
  4. Apple Watch Series 8 Review: Should You Upgrade?
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Display, Camera Design Tipped: All Details
  7. Lava Yuva Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Live: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobiles
  10. Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Visa, FTX Exchange Team Up to Bring Crypto Debit Cards in Over 40 Nations
  2. Twitch Attempts to Rebuild Trust With Streamers at TwitchCon Following Controversial Compensation Plans
  3. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Will Require Phone Number Verification Like Overwatch 2
  4. Bitcoin Mining Surges to New Record, Profit Margins Decline as Ethereum Merge Frees Up Capacity
  5. Lava Yuva Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Workers in Australia Set to Strike Over Stalled Pay, Benefits Negotiations on October 18
  7. Elon Musk Claims Twitter Ordered Former Security Chief to Destroy Evidence as Part of Severance Package
  8. Coinbase Gains Singapore License Under Payments Services Act, Ahead of Upcoming Crypto Regulation: All Details
  9. PayPal Says It Never Intended to Fine for ‘Misinformation’ Days After Drawing Criticism for User Agreement
  10. Indian Startups Will Soon Launch Space Satellites: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.