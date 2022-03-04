Technology News
Lava X2 With 6.5-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava X2 is available for pre-order on Amazon till March 11.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 March 2022 18:29 IST
Photo Credit: Lava/ Amazon

Lava X2 sports a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Lava X2 comes with two colour options
  • It gets face unlock feature for biometrics
  • Lava X2 is priced at Rs. 6,999

Lava X2 was launched in India on Friday. The X-series smartphone will be an online-exclusive offering from the company. Lava says that the smartphone is the first smartphone in this series, and it has been specially designed to cater to the needs of budget buyers. The smartphone is packed with features such as a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock for biometric authentication, and a 5,000mAh battery. Under the hood, the Lava phone comes equipped with an octa-croe MediaTek SoC.

Lava X2 price, availability

Lava X2 price has been set at Rs. 6,999, however, it is available for pre-bookings at a discounted price of Rs. 6,599 on Amazon till March 11, the company says. As per the Amazon listing, the smartphone is offered in two colour options: Blue and Cyan. Lava says that this Amazon special model has been launched keeping in mind the buying pattern of the customers, which is shifting towards e-commerce. The phone will also be available for purchase on Lava e-store.

Lava X2 specifications

The dual-SIM Lava X2 features a huge 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by an unidentified octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. For photography, the phone gets a dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Lava X2 packs a 5,000mAh battery. It offers a rear fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB Type-C charging port and OTG support. According to the Amazon listing, the smartphone measures 165x76x9mm, and weighs 192 grams.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
