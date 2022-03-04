Lava X2 was launched in India on Friday. The X-series smartphone will be an online-exclusive offering from the company. Lava says that the smartphone is the first smartphone in this series, and it has been specially designed to cater to the needs of budget buyers. The smartphone is packed with features such as a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock for biometric authentication, and a 5,000mAh battery. Under the hood, the Lava phone comes equipped with an octa-croe MediaTek SoC.

Lava X2 price, availability

Lava X2 price has been set at Rs. 6,999, however, it is available for pre-bookings at a discounted price of Rs. 6,599 on Amazon till March 11, the company says. As per the Amazon listing, the smartphone is offered in two colour options: Blue and Cyan. Lava says that this Amazon special model has been launched keeping in mind the buying pattern of the customers, which is shifting towards e-commerce. The phone will also be available for purchase on Lava e-store.

Lava X2 specifications

The dual-SIM Lava X2 features a huge 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by an unidentified octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. For photography, the phone gets a dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Lava X2 packs a 5,000mAh battery. It offers a rear fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB Type-C charging port and OTG support. According to the Amazon listing, the smartphone measures 165x76x9mm, and weighs 192 grams.

