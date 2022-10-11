Lava Storm, Storm Pro 5G With MediaTek Helio SoC Tipped to Soon Launch in India

Lava Storm and Lava Storm Pro 5G are reportedly in the works and could soon hit the Indian markets. These affordable smartphones are believed to be powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets. A recent report has shed some light on the expected specifications of these handsets. Lava had recently launched another 5G-ready smartphone, the Lava Blaze 5G, in India. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. This Lava smartphone will be priced around the Rs. 10,000 mark.

Lava Storm, Lava Storm Pro 5G specifications (rumoured)

A recent report by PriceBaba in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the Lava Storm and Lava Storm Pro 5G could debut in India in November or December. The Lava Storm is said to be a 4G smartphone, whereas the Lava Storm Pro is a 5G device.

Both these Lava handsets are supposedly powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets. They are expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Lava Storm is said to offer 18W charging support and the Lava Storm Pro 5G could come with 33W fast charging support. The company is expected to launch these smartphones in multiple colour options.

In related news, Lava launched the Lava Blaze 5G in India. This smartphone is currently available for pre-booking and will go on sale around Diwali. Furthermore, It is expected to cost Rs. 10,000.

The Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and runs on Android 12. For optics, there is a 50-megapixel AI triple camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, it includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

