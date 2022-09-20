Technology News
  Lava Blaze Pro With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 50 Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze Pro With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze Pro price in India is set at Rs. 10,499.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 September 2022 13:17 IST
Lava Blaze Pro With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze Pro was launched in India on Tuesday. The company's latest handset features a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging over a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box, according to the company.  

 

 

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
