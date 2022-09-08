Lava is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India soon. The domestic smartphone company on Wednesday teased the arrival of the handset through a social media post without revealing its moniker. The upcoming device is being speculated to be the Lava Blaze Pro. It could succeed the Lava Blaze that went official in India in July. Leaked renders of the Lava Blaze Pro suggest multiple colour options and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Through a teaser post on Twitter, Lava announced the launch of a new "Pro" smartphone in the country. The tweet carries the tagline ‘Coming Soon'. The poster image shows the handset with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Although the company has not confirmed the moniker yet, it is largely speculated that the Lava Blaze Pro may break cover soon.

Separately, a report by GSMArena has leaked the alleged renders of the Lava Blaze Pro. As mentioned, the leaked renders show the handset in four different colour options and showcase the device's rear design. The renders suggest a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit arranged on the upper left corner of the handset. The Lava Blaze Pro is said to support 6x zoom. As per the report, it will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a hole punch cutout. It is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery.

The Lava Blaze Pro is said to succeed the Lava Blaze that debuted in July in India with a price tag of Rs. 8,699 for the lone 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Glass Black, Glass Blue, Glass Green, and Glass Red colour options.

It features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display with a hole-punch design. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. A triple rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery, and 64GB of internal storage are the other key specifications of the Lava Blaze. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

