Lava Blaze Pro Official Launch Date, Colours Teased: Details

The purported Lava Blaze Pro's official launch date and colour options have been announced. The upcoming handset from the Indian company is expected to hit the market early next week. The smartphone will be dropped in four different colour options. Lave had teased the arrival of the handset through a social media post without revealing its moniker earlier this week. Leaked renders of the Lava Blaze Pro suggest multiple colour options and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

In a recent tweet on its official page, Lava has announced that its upcoming Lava smartphone, the purported Lava Blaze Pro, will launch on September 20. Four colour options have been teased for the smartphone. Although the official names of the colour have not been mentioned yet, they appear to be in the shades of Blue, Golden, Mint Green, and Mustard Yellow. The teaser video also shows a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor.

The upcoming smartphone from Lava was teased earlier this month, where the company announced the launch of a new "Pro" smartphone in the country. The tweet also came with the tagline ‘Coming Soon'. The poster image displayed the handset with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Although the company has not confirmed the moniker yet, it is largely speculated that the phone could be the Lava Blaze Pro.

A recent report by GSMArena had also leaked the alleged renders of the Lava Blaze Pro. As mentioned, the leaked renders mention that the handset will come in four different colour options and also hint at the device's rear design. The renders suggest a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit arranged on the upper left corner of the handset. The Lava Blaze Pro is said to support 6x zoom. As per the report, it will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a hole punch cutout. It is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery.

The Lava Blaze Pro is said to succeed the Lava Blaze that was launched in July in India with a price tag of Rs. 8,699 for the lone 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Glass Black, Glass Blue, Glass Green, and Glass Red colour options.

