Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Blaze With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze price in India is set at Rs. 8,699 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 July 2022 14:01 IST
Lava Blaze With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC

Highlights
  • The new handset comes in four shades
  • Lava Blaze has an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • The display of Lava Blaze has a hole-punch design

Lava Blaze was launched in India on Thursday as the latest budget offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The smartphone comes in four different colour options and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It includes a triple rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel main sensor and features a hole-punch display design. The Lava Blaze packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. The RAM in Lava Blaze can be virtually extended up to 6GB using the additional inbuilt storage. In the market, the Lava Blaze will compete against the likes of the Realme C31, Moto E7 Plus, and the Poco C31.

Lava Blaze price in India, availability

The price of Lava Blaze has been set at Rs. 8,699 for the lone 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Glass Black, Glass Blue, Glass Green, and Glass Red colour options and is currently available for pre-bookings through the Lava e-store in India. The phone will go on sale via the Lava e-store, Flipkart, and offline retailers starting July 14. The company is offering the Lava Probuds 21 truly wireless earbuds as a gift for the first 1,000 customers pre-booking the Lava Blaze.

Lava Blaze specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Blaze runs on Android 12 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. It offers an option to add extra 3GB of virtual RAM utilising free storage to improve performance.

For optics, the Lava Blaze has a 13-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The camera setup is preloaded with camera modes and filters including HDR, panorama, portrait, beauty, and time-lapse photography among others. For selfies and video chats the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with screen flash. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth V5, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPRS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone sports an accelerometer, and a proximity sensor. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication. Lava has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava Blaze. The battery is said to deliver up to 40 hours of playback time and a standby time of 25 days within a single charge.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Blaze

Lava Blaze

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Blaze, Lava Blaze Specifications, Lava Blaze Price in India, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
New Technique for Imaging mRNA Molecules Allows Study of RNA Synthesis in Brains of Live Mice

Related Stories

Lava Blaze With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Twitter Withholds Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s July 2 Kaali Tweet
  3. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  4. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  5. Nothing Phone 1 May Get Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultra-Wide Camera
  6. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  7. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  8. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  9. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Out: Deals, Offers Revealed
  10. Modern Love Hyderabad: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Likely to Launch in September; Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. Lava Blaze With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. New Technique for Imaging mRNA Molecules Allows Study of RNA Synthesis in Brains of Live Mice
  4. Apple Watch With Fingerprint Sensor May Be in the Works, Patent Suggests
  5. Tecno Spark 8P With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Multiple Probes Into Chinese Companies Damaging Confidence of Foreign Investors, Chinese Embassy Says
  7. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed; Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  8. Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Infinix Zero Ultra With 180W Thunder Charge Technology Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Huobi Subsidiary Receives FinCEN License of Operation in the US: Here's What It Means
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.