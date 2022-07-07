Lava Blaze was launched in India on Thursday as the latest budget offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The smartphone comes in four different colour options and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It includes a triple rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel main sensor and features a hole-punch display design. The Lava Blaze packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. The RAM in Lava Blaze can be virtually extended up to 6GB using the additional inbuilt storage. In the market, the Lava Blaze will compete against the likes of the Realme C31, Moto E7 Plus, and the Poco C31.

Lava Blaze price in India, availability

The price of Lava Blaze has been set at Rs. 8,699 for the lone 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Glass Black, Glass Blue, Glass Green, and Glass Red colour options and is currently available for pre-bookings through the Lava e-store in India. The phone will go on sale via the Lava e-store, Flipkart, and offline retailers starting July 14. The company is offering the Lava Probuds 21 truly wireless earbuds as a gift for the first 1,000 customers pre-booking the Lava Blaze.

Lava Blaze specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Blaze runs on Android 12 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. It offers an option to add extra 3GB of virtual RAM utilising free storage to improve performance.

For optics, the Lava Blaze has a 13-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The camera setup is preloaded with camera modes and filters including HDR, panorama, portrait, beauty, and time-lapse photography among others. For selfies and video chats the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with screen flash. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth V5, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPRS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone sports an accelerometer, and a proximity sensor. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication. Lava has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava Blaze. The battery is said to deliver up to 40 hours of playback time and a standby time of 25 days within a single charge.

