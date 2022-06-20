Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Blaze Price in India, Renders, Specifications Tipped, Said to Be Powered by Unisoc SoC

Lava Blaze Price in India, Renders, Specifications Tipped, Said to Be Powered by Unisoc SoC

Lava Blaze is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 June 2022 12:17 IST
Lava Blaze Price in India, Renders, Specifications Tipped, Said to Be Powered by Unisoc SoC

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Leaked renders of Lava Blaze shows the handset in black colour

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze doesn't have a launch date yet
  • The smartphone could be priced under Rs. 10,000
  • Lava Blaze is said to be powered by an Unisoc SoC

Lava Blaze, a new handset from Lava, is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The launch date of the phone is yet to be officially confirmed by the domestic mobile company, but some renders along with pricing details and specifications of the handset have now surfaced online. The leaked renders show the smartphone in black colour with a glass back panel. The upcoming Lava Blaze is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit and it could be powered by an Unisoc SoC. Recently, Sunil Raina, president and business head at Lava International, also hinted at the arrival of Blaze series smartphones in India.

A report by MySmartPrice has tipped the alleged renders and pricing details and specifications of Lava Blaze. As per the report, the upcoming Lava Blaze will be priced around Rs. 10,000 in the country.

As mentioned, the leaked renders show the handset in a black shade with curved edges. It is tipped to come with quad rear cameras with a glass back panel. It is said to be powered by an Unisoc SoC.

As per a recent leak, Lava is preparing to launch its new budget smartphone later this month. Recently, Sunil Raina, president and business head at Lava International, announced that the brand will unveil new smartphones under the Blaze series. He added that the new smartphone series will be priced under Rs. 10,000. The buyers of the new models are said to get all the repair services on their doorsteps.

Raina said that a dedicated person will be allotted to customers to handle issues related to the device. Lava is planning to start it with 2,000 personnel across India. According to him, the software and minor hardware issues will be fixed at home, while in case of major issues, the phone will be collected, repaired and delivered to the customer at home. There will be no extra cost for the service.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Blaze, Lava Blaze Specifications, Lava Blaze Price, Lava Blaze Series, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MHA Said to Have Banned 35 WhatsApp Groups for Spreading Fake News on Agnipath Scheme
Lava Blaze Price in India, Renders, Specifications Tipped, Said to Be Powered by Unisoc SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  4. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  5. Apple’s iOS 16 to Let Users Bypass CAPTCHA Verification: Report
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike
#Latest Stories
  1. Telecom Industry, Wi-Fi Providers Should Collaborate for Biz Models, Says TRAI Chief
  2. DoT Launches Scheme for Design-Led Manufacturers, Extends PLI Scheme Duration for 5G Ecosystem
  3. Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report
  4. Tencent Said to Form 'Extended Reality' Unit, Steps Into Metaverse World
  5. Facebook Owner Meta Loses Appeal in Russian Court Over 'Extremist Activity' Tag: Report
  6. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 Tipped After Official Teaser of a New Accessory; Alleged Renders Leaked
  7. Apple Could Launch Second Generation AirTag Model Soon as Shipments Expected to Grow: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Redmi Note 10S Price in India Slashed Up To Rs. 2,000: All Details
  9. Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win
  10. 5G Testbed to Be Set Up in Mhow Under MoU Signed by Military Institute, IIT Madras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.