Technology News
loading

Lava Blaze to Be Available for Pre-Order From July 7 at 12pm in India: Details

Lava Blaze is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 6 July 2022 14:32 IST
Lava Blaze to Be Available for Pre-Order From July 7 at 12pm in India: Details

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze is said to be powered by a Unisoc SoC

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze is expected to be powered by a Unisoc SoC
  • The Lava phone can be seen in four colour options
  • Lava is yet to confirm the price of the smartphone

Lava Blaze smartphone will be available for pre-order in India from Thursday, July 7 at 12pm, the company announced. Although, no further details were provided, the company also said that customers will be able to avail a special offer with the pre-orders. The photos of the smartphone shared by the company show a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 13-megapixel main sensor. It can also be seen with a finger print scanner at the back. The smartphone has been previously tipped to be powered by a Unisoc SoC.

The smartphone brand, Lava, has announced via Twitter that Lava Blaze will be available for pre-order in India starting Thursday, July 7 at 12pm. According to a recent report, the smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs. 10,000 in India. The company had earlier confirmed via Twitter that the smartphone will launch on July 7 with the tagline, “Time to shine. Time for Blaze.”

Lava has also shared an image of the smartphone in different colours. The smartphone can be seen in Green, Black, Red, and Blue colours. Whether the smartphone will be available in only these four colours or more is still unknown. The image also shows a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel AI lens and a finger print scanner mounted in the centre, under the camera module. The company will also provide a special offer with the pre-orders of Lava Blaze.

The official Lava website also shows the pre-booking availability of the Blaze smartphone with the four, above mentioned, colour options, although, the microsite for the smartphone is not visible.

The upcoming Blaze smartphone is said to be powered by a Unisoc SoC. Lava had earlier announced that it will be launching a smartphone with Blaze branding that will be priced under Rs. 10,000 and will be powered by a Unisoc SoC. Lava is yet to confirm the specifications and the price of the smartphone in India.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava, Lava Blaze
Apple's Purchase Sharing Restricting Users in India From Accessing Paid Apps of Family Members

Related Stories

Lava Blaze to Be Available for Pre-Order From July 7 at 12pm in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Out: Deals, Offers Revealed
  2. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  3. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  5. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  6. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  7. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro First Impressions: Going Above and Beyond
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M13 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on July 14
  2. Aviation Authorities Prepare to Allow Drones to Fly ‘Beyond Line of Sight’; Privacy Advocates Warn of Risks
  3. Lava Blaze to Be Available for Pre-Order From July 7 at 12pm in India: Details
  4. Apple's Purchase Sharing Restricting Users in India From Accessing Paid Apps of Family Members
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display, Pre-Order Pass Available on Flipkart
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, Familiar Rear Camera Module
  7. Freeze-Dried Mice Successfully Cloned by Researchers, Could Help Conserve Disappearing Species
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Announced as July 23-24: 48-Hour Event to Bring Over 30,000 New Products
  9. EU Parliament Proposes to Bring NFT Trading Platforms Under Anti-Money Laundering Law
  10. Stranger Things 4 Becomes Second Netflix Series After Squid Game to Cross a Billion Hours of Viewing Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.