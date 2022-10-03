Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Blaze 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India at IMC 2022: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India at IMC 2022: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze 5G price in India will be set around Rs. 10,000.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 3 October 2022 18:38 IST
Lava Blaze 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India at IMC 2022: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze 5G is equipped with 4GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • The display of the Lava Blaze features a water-drop style notch
  • Lava Blaze 5G price in India is still under wraps

Lava Blaze 5G was launched in India during the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) on Monday as an affordable 5G smartphone by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The handset was launched by Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav. The new Lava Blaze 5G comes with AI-backed triple rear cameras and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It runs on Android 12 and features a waterdrop-style notch display design. The Lava Blaze 5G packs 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB inbuilt storage. The memory on the Lava Blaze 5G can be virtually extended to 7GB by utilising the unused storage. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Blaze 5G price in India

The newly launched Lava Blaze 5G price in India is yet to be revealed. However, Lava confirmed via a press release that the upcoming smartphone will be priced around Rs. 10,000 in India, while pre-booking for the Lava Blaze 5G will start around Diwali.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G runs on Android 12 and sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset offers Widevine L1 support. The 5G smartphone is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. It packs 4GB of inbuild RAM with an option to add an extra 3GB of virtual RAM utilising free storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze 5G features an AI-backed triple rear camera unit headlined by 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Lava Blaze 5G is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage and it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The new Lava Blaze 5G has similar specifications to that of the recently launched Lava Blaze Pro. The Lava Blaze Pro price in India starts at Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Blaze, Lava Blaze 5G, Lava Blaze 5G Specifications, Lava Blaze 5G Price in India, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BSNL to Roll Out 4G Services by November; to Upgrade to 5G by August 2023
ED Freezes Rs. 5.5 Crore Account Balance in Mobile Gaming Application Fraud

Related Stories

Lava Blaze 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India at IMC 2022: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  2. Moto G72 First Impressions: A Promising 4G All-Rounder
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Premium Headphones, Speakers
  4. 5G in India: When and How Will Jio, Airtel, Vi 5G Services Be Available for Users
  5. Reliance Jio Said to Launch Budget Laptop JioBook With Embedded 4G Sim Card
  6. Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Details
  7. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Wearables Launched in India: All Details
  8. Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Date Set to October 6 via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay $1.26 Million to US SEC for Unlawful Crypto Promotion on Social Media
  2. Binance to Set Up Regional Office in Kazakhstan, Intends to Co-Develop Crypto Laws
  3. TRAI to Propose Unified KYC System to Check Fraudulent Callers: Chairman PD Vaghela
  4. Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details
  5. ED Freezes Rs. 5.5 Crore Account Balance in Mobile Gaming Application Fraud
  6. Lava Blaze 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India at IMC 2022: Price, Specifications
  7. BSNL to Roll Out 4G Services by November; to Upgrade to 5G by August 2023
  8. Telegram Premium Price in India Slashed by More Than 60 Percent: All Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Bestselling Gaming Laptops at Discounted Prices
  10. WazirX Lays Off 40 Percent Workforce to Deal With Crypto Winter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.