Lava Agni 5G was launched in India in November last year. Now, the company has announced a new customisation option that will allow customers to get their names engraved on the back of the Lava Agni 5G, allowing users to personalise their handsets at no additional cost. Interested customers can visit the Lava E-store, after feeding the required details, to get their names engraved on the handset. The Lava Agni 5G features a 6.78-inch display with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Lava Agni 5G specifications

The Lava Agni 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset. It sports a 6.78-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a hole-punch design. The Agni 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The handset also features preloaded camera modes like an AI Mode, Super Night Mode, and a Pro Mode. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, the Lava Agni 5G features support for 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.