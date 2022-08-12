Technology News
Lava Agni 5G Updated With Free Name Engraving Customisation Option: All Details

Lava Agni 5G was launched in India in November 2021.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 12 August 2022 19:05 IST
Lava Agni 5G Updated With Free Name Engraving Customisation Option: All Details

Photo Credit: Lava International

Lava Agni 5G features preloaded camera modes

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 5G is powered by a Dimensity 810 SoC
  • The Lava handset sports a 6.78-inch display
  • The Lava Agni 5G is equipped with 8GB of RAM

Lava Agni 5G was launched in India in November last year. Now, the company has announced a new customisation option that will allow customers to get their names engraved on the back of the Lava Agni 5G, allowing users to personalise their handsets at no additional cost. Interested customers can visit the Lava E-store, after feeding the required details, to get their names engraved on the handset. The Lava Agni 5G features a 6.78-inch display with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

On Friday, Lava announced that it will allow customers to get their names engraved on the rear panel of the Lava Agni 5G handset. According to the company, customers will be able to customise the smartphone at no extra cost by visiting the Lava E-store. A coupon code will be generated after a customer has entered the required details, which will allow them to avail the new customisation option.

To recall, the Lava Agni 5G was launched in India in November last year.

Lava Agni 5G specifications

The Lava Agni 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset. It sports a 6.78-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a hole-punch design. The Agni 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The handset also features preloaded camera modes like an AI Mode, Super Night Mode, and a Pro Mode. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, the Lava Agni 5G features support for 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Lava Agni 5G

Lava Agni 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • Stock Android
  • Capable processor
  • 30W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras need improvement
  • Lacks video stabilisation
Read detailed Lava Agni 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Lava, Lava Agni 5G, Lava Agni 5G specifications
