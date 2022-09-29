Technology News
JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped; to Get Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Jio Phone 5G could be launched in association with LYF.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 September 2022 10:51 IST
JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped; to Get Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Pexels

JioPhone 5G is said to feature an 8-megapixel selfie sensor

Highlights
  • JioPhone 5G could be unveiled soon in India
  • 5G service is expected to roll out in India in October
  • JioPhone 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display

JioPhone 5G launch date is yet to be confirmed by Jio, but specifications of the handset have already started surfacing online. As per a new leak, the upcoming JioPhone 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The 5G phone could run on Android 12 and is said to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. The JioPhone 5G is said to come with a dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The alleged firmware data of the upcoming phone also suggests its code name and model number. Reliance already confirmed that it is working with Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone. It has also announced a Rs. 2 lakh crore investment to deploy 5G connectivity in India.

Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has leaked alleged firmware details and key specifications of the JioPhone 5G. According to the report, the handset has the code name 'ganga' and carries model number LS1654QB5. It could be launched in association with LYF and is tipped to be marketed with Jio Phone True 5G moniker.

JioPhone 5G specifications (expected)

As per the leak, the upcoming JioPhone 5G will run on Android 12 out of the box and will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could pack the Snapdragon 480 SoC, coupled with Samsung's 4GB LPPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage.

For optics, the JioPhone 5G is said to carry a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the 5G phone could pack an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options on the smartphone are said to include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth v5.1. It is said to come pre-loaded with Google Mobile Services and Jio apps.

Jio is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging on the JioPhone 5G. Further, the phone is said to sport a Syntiant NDP115 always-on AI processor onboard.

Reliance recently confirmed that it is working with Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone. The company had also revealed a Rs. 2 lakh crore investment plan for introducing the next-generation 5G services in India within two months. According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, the upcoming device could be priced between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Government Said to Consider $550 Million in Financial Incentives to Woo Apple, Dell, Asus: Details

