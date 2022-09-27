Technology News
JioPhone 5G Price in India to be Set Between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000: Counterpoint Research

JioPhone 5G is tipped to sport an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 27 September 2022 13:19 IST
JioPhone 5G could come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC

Highlights
  • JioPhone 5G will run on Android 11 (Go edition) out-of-the-box
  • JioPhone 5G will reportedly have at least 32GB of onboard storage
  • The handset could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

JioPhone 5G will reportedly be priced in India between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000. The upcoming handset from Reliance Jio will be available in multiple variants, with different screen sizes and specifications, as per a report. It is also said to feature a hole-punch display design and thin bezels at the top and bottom. JioPhone 5G price in India may be aimed at attracting the masses. Moreover, the phone is said to sport an updated, modern design compared to Jio's existing hardware offerings.

According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, the upcoming JioPhone 5G will be priced between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000. Jio is expected to wait for its 5G network to spread before it will start targeting a bigger base of mass market 4G smartphone consumers with its 5G smartphone.

“Further, at some point in 2024, Jio will also be compelled to launch an affordable 5G mmWave + Sub-6 GHz smartphone as the cost deltas between the two would have narrowed significantly from the BoM perspective,” the research said. Millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency bands, which are above 24 GHz, are capable of delivering extremely fast speeds, high throughput and low latency connectivity.

JioPhone 5G specifications (rumoured)

As mentioned earlier, previous reports suggest that the handset from Reliance Jio will be available in multiple variants. On the specifications front, the JioPhone 5G will run on Android 11 (Go edition) and sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with at least 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the JioPhone 5G is said to have a dual rear camera setup that would comprise a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Jio is said to offer an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the JioPhone 5G.

For storage, the JioPhone 5G will reportedly have at least 32GB of onboard storage that will be expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options are said to include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is also said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the JioPhone 5G could include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio, JioPhone 5G, JioPhone 5G price in India, JioPhone 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
