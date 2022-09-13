Technology News
Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked

The rumoured Itel Vision series phone will reportedly be priced under Rs. 8,000 in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 September 2022 15:44 IST
Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The rumoured Itel Vision series handset will reporteldy feature 3GB of RAM

Highlights
  • The Itel Vision series phone could feature a dual rear camera setup
  • The rumoured Itel phone may feature a fingerprint scanner
  • Itel Vision 3 was launched in India in March

Itel is set to launch a new Vision series smartphone in India soon, as per a report. Ahead of the purported smartphone's launch, its specifications, expected price in India, and a render of the handset have been spotted online. It is said to feature 18W fast charging support, and is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery. As per the image, the Itel Vision series phone could feature a dual rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. The handset could also feature a fingerprint scanner for security.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Itel is going to launch a new Vision series smartphone in India soon. The report also suggests some specifications of the phone, along with its expected price in the country. An alleged render of the phone has been shared as well.

The rumoured Itel Vision series handset could be priced in India under Rs. 8,000, according to the report, which cites industry sources. As per the render, the phone could launch in at least a Blue colour option. The Itel Vision series smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is said to feature a dual rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. The handset will feature 3GB of RAM, and “2x faster speed”, according to the report.

As per the shared render, the Itel Vision series phone could also feature a fingerprint scanner for security, which is placed next to the rear camera module. At the front, it can be seen with a waterdrop-style notch, which could house the selfie camera. The Itel branding appears on the bottom-left corner of the rear panel. The upcoming Itel Vision series phone could feature volume rockers and a power button on the right spine.

In March, the Itel Vision 3 was launched in India with a 6.6-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset also gets a fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Itel Vision 3

Itel Vision 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 1.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel, Itel Vision series
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details
Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz

Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked
