Itel Vision 3 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 3 Turbo comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a pixel density of 269PPI.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 22 September 2022 18:53 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

The Itel Vision 3 Turbo has been unveiled in India at a price of Rs. 7,699

Highlights
  • Itel Vision 3 Turbo comes with a dual-rear camera setup
  • Itel Vision 3 Turbo packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset features Bluetooth v4.2

Itel Vision 3 Turbo, the upcoming smartphone from the Chinese company Itel, has been unveiled in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a pixel density of 269PPI. It runs on Android 11 and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core SoC. The Itel Vision 3 Turbo features a dual rear-camera headlined by an 8-megapixel camera sensor. The handset from Itel also houses multiple sensors like the fingerprint sensor, smart face unlock, among others. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The handset comes in three colour options.

Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in India

The Itel Vision 3 Turbo has been unveiled in India at a price of Rs. 7,699. The smartphone comes in three colour options including Deep Ocean Blue, Jewel Blue, and Multi Green. Itel offers a one-time screen replacement offer within 100 days of buying the handset.

Vision 3 Turbo specifications

The Itel Vision 3 Turbo is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core chipset and runs on Android 11. The handset comes with 6GB of Turbo RAM + 64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB. The smartphone from Itel features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a 269PPI pixel density.

For optics, the smartphone comes with a dual-rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset comes with a 5-megapixel front camera. For connectivity, the Vision 3 Turbo features Bluetooth v4.2. The smartphone also houses multiple sensors including fingerprint sensor, G sensor, proximity sensor, and smart face unlock.

The Itel Vision 3 Turbo packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Chinese company claims to offer a talk time of up to 3 hours with just 20 minutes of flash charging.

Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Further reading: Itel, Itel Vision 3 Turbo, Itel Vision 3 Turbo specifications, Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in India
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Vivo X Fold+ “Huaxia Red” Colour Option Teased Ahead of September 26 Launch

