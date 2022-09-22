Itel Vision 3 Turbo, the upcoming smartphone from the Chinese company Itel, has been unveiled in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a pixel density of 269PPI. It runs on Android 11 and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core SoC. The Itel Vision 3 Turbo features a dual rear-camera headlined by an 8-megapixel camera sensor. The handset from Itel also houses multiple sensors like the fingerprint sensor, smart face unlock, among others. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The handset comes in three colour options.
Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in India
The Itel Vision 3 Turbo has been unveiled in India at a price of Rs. 7,699. The smartphone comes in three colour options including Deep Ocean Blue, Jewel Blue, and Multi Green. Itel offers a one-time screen replacement offer within 100 days of buying the handset.
Vision 3 Turbo specifications
The Itel Vision 3 Turbo is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core chipset and runs on Android 11. The handset comes with 6GB of Turbo RAM + 64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB. The smartphone from Itel features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a 269PPI pixel density.
For optics, the smartphone comes with a dual-rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset comes with a 5-megapixel front camera. For connectivity, the Vision 3 Turbo features Bluetooth v4.2. The smartphone also houses multiple sensors including fingerprint sensor, G sensor, proximity sensor, and smart face unlock.
The Itel Vision 3 Turbo packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Chinese company claims to offer a talk time of up to 3 hours with just 20 minutes of flash charging.
Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.