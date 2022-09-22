Itel Vision 3 Turbo, the upcoming smartphone from the Chinese company Itel, has been unveiled in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a pixel density of 269PPI. It runs on Android 11 and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core SoC. The Itel Vision 3 Turbo features a dual rear-camera headlined by an 8-megapixel camera sensor. The handset from Itel also houses multiple sensors like the fingerprint sensor, smart face unlock, among others. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The handset comes in three colour options.

Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in India

The Itel Vision 3 Turbo has been unveiled in India at a price of Rs. 7,699. The smartphone comes in three colour options including Deep Ocean Blue, Jewel Blue, and Multi Green. Itel offers a one-time screen replacement offer within 100 days of buying the handset.

Vision 3 Turbo specifications

The Itel Vision 3 Turbo is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core chipset and runs on Android 11. The handset comes with 6GB of Turbo RAM + 64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB. The smartphone from Itel features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a 269PPI pixel density.

For optics, the smartphone comes with a dual-rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset comes with a 5-megapixel front camera. For connectivity, the Vision 3 Turbo features Bluetooth v4.2. The smartphone also houses multiple sensors including fingerprint sensor, G sensor, proximity sensor, and smart face unlock.

The Itel Vision 3 Turbo packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Chinese company claims to offer a talk time of up to 3 hours with just 20 minutes of flash charging.