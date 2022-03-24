Technology News
Itel Vision 3 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Vision 3 packs 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 March 2022 18:56 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Vision 3 features an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Itel Vision 3 includes a fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology
  • Itel Vision 3 is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core SoC

Itel Vision 3 smartphone has been launched in India. It is a budget offering that is packed with features not often seen in the sub- Rs. 8K segment. The Vision 3 is equipped with a 5,000mAh AI battery that supports reverse charging and 18W fast charging. The handset has a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch design. It houses 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the handset comes with dual security features, including a fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.

Itel Vision 3 price in India, availability

Itel Vision 3 is priced at Rs. 7,999 in India, and is available via Amazon and Flipkart. The Itel smartphone was launched in three colour variants - Deep Ocean Black, Jewel Blue, and Multi Colour Green,

Itel Vision 3 specifications

The Itel Vision 3 smartphone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch design. It runs on Android 11 and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core chipset. The Vision 3 features 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and reverse charging support. For security, the Vision 3 comes with a fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.

There is a feature-laden 8-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup. It includes an Ai Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, Pano Mode, Low-Light Mode, and Hdr Mode. These features assist with smart recognition and automatic camera adjustments for capturing highly detailed and sharp images. In addition, Itel Vision 3 is fitted with a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front with AI Beauty Mode.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 1.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Further reading: Itel Vision 3, Itel Vision 3 price in India, Itel Vision 3 specifications, itel

