Itel Vision 3 smartphone has been launched in India. It is a budget offering that is packed with features not often seen in the sub- Rs. 8K segment. The Vision 3 is equipped with a 5,000mAh AI battery that supports reverse charging and 18W fast charging. The handset has a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch design. It houses 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the handset comes with dual security features, including a fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.
Itel Vision 3 is priced at Rs. 7,999 in India, and is available via Amazon and Flipkart. The Itel smartphone was launched in three colour variants - Deep Ocean Black, Jewel Blue, and Multi Colour Green,
The Itel Vision 3 smartphone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch design. It runs on Android 11 and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core chipset. The Vision 3 features 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and reverse charging support. For security, the Vision 3 comes with a fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.
There is a feature-laden 8-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup. It includes an Ai Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, Pano Mode, Low-Light Mode, and Hdr Mode. These features assist with smart recognition and automatic camera adjustments for capturing highly detailed and sharp images. In addition, Itel Vision 3 is fitted with a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front with AI Beauty Mode.
