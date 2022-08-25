Itel Magic X and Magic X Play feature phones launched in India today. The phones come with 4G VoLTE support and the LetsChat feature that allows you to send unlimited voice messages and join group chats. These new feature phones from Itel also include the Boomplay music app that gives users access to its online music library with over 10 million free music tracks. The Itel Magix and Magic X Play let users store up to 2,000 contacts with icons and support up to 12 regional languages.

Itel Magic X, Magic X Play price in India, availability

The Itel Magic X costs Rs. 2,299 and comes in Midnight Black and Pearl White colours. Meanwhile, the Itel Magic X Play is priced at Rs. 2,099 and offers Midnight Black and Mint Green colour options. These Itel feature phones will be soon available at online and retail stores across India.

Itel Magic X, Magic X Play specifications, features

The Itel Magic X Play sports a 1.77-inch TN display with a 128x160 pixels resolution, while the Magic X features a 2.4-inch TN display with a 240x320 pixels resolution. These dual-SIM handsets are powered by a Unisoc T107 chipset.

They sport a VGA rear camera with LED flash. Both Itel Magic X and Itel Magic X Play pack 48MB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB). One can store up to 2,000 contacts in the Phonebook with icons. In addition, there is storage space for up to 500 SMS texts and up to 250 MMS texts.

These feature phones from Itel come with 4G VoLTE, wireless FM, and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. They also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Itel Magic X Play, Magic X pack a 1,900mAh battery and a 1,200mAh battery, respectively. They also come with pre-installed Boomplay and LetsChat apps.