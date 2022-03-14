Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel A49 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A49 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A49 is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the single 2GB + 32GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 March 2022 18:23 IST
Itel A49 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A49 features an unnamed quad-core 1.4GHz SoC paired with 2GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Itel A49 has launched in India as an entry-level 4G smartphone
  • Itel A49 comes in three colours
  • The new smartphone sports a fingerprint sensor

Itel A49 has been launched in India as the latest model in the company's A series. The new entry-level 4G smartphone is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration with three different colour options. Itel A49 features a waterdrop-style notch display and comes with dual rear cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) based camera effects. It packs a 4,000mAh battery as well. Other key highlights of Itel A49 include a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for authentication. It runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with a proprietary skin on top. Being an entry-level phone, Itel A49 has relatively thick bezels all around.

Itel A49 price in India, availability

Itel A49 is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It is offered in Crystal Purple, Dome Blue, and Sky Cyan colour options. Itel A49 is available to purchase via the company website. The new Itel phone also comes with a free one-time screen replacement offer that customers can avail within 100 days of purchase.

To recall, the Itel A48 was launched in August last year with a price tag of Rs. 6,399 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Itel A49 specifications

The dual-SIM Itel A49 runs Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by an unknown quad-core 1.4GHz processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onbaord storage.

For photos and videos, the Itel A49 sports a dual rear camera setup with LED flash that includes two 5-megapixel AI-powered sensors. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The selfie camera supports features such as AI Beauty mode. As mentioned, the phone carries 32GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on Itel A49 include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE/ ViLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB port. The new smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery. Itel A49 supports face unlock feature and there is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Itel A49

Itel A49

Display 6.60-inch
Processor quad-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11 Go edition
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel A49, Itel A49 Specifications, Itel A49 Price in India, Itel, Itel A Series, Itel A48
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Ukraine to Launch NFT Collection Depicting Events From Russia War to Raise More Crypto Funds
BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate, Android TV Support Launched in India
Itel A49 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price, Specifications Surfaces Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  5. Redmi 10C Budget Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 SoC Goes Official
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Realme 9 5G First Impressions: A Budget Phone for 2022
  9. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Prices Soar After Parent Yuga Labs Buy CryptoPunks, Meebits
  2. Instagram Adds New Moderator Option for Live Video Streams
  3. Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 With 240Hz 4K Panel, Gaming-Focused Features Launched
  4. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate, Android TV Support Launched in India
  5. Itel A49 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Ukraine to Launch NFT Collection Depicting Events From Russia War to Raise More Crypto Funds
  7. Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Side With Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Inflation Risks
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Date Set for March 17, Pre-Reservations Open
  9. Ukraine Ethical Hackers Bewildered as HackerOne Bug Bounty Platform Said to Halt Their Payouts
  10. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 Update in India Brings Fixes for 5G Network, Always-On Display Issues, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.