Itel A27 has been launched as the latest entry-level smartphone in the company's A-series portfolio. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.45-inch IPS display and offers 4G connectivity with dual VoLTE support on both SIM cards. Itel A27 smartphone runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and comes with face unlock support and a fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an unspecified processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The affordable Itel A27 handset is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera.

Itel A27 price in India, availability

Itel A27 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in three colour options: Crystal Blue, Deep Grey, and Silver Purple. Itel A27 will be available for purchase via offline retail outlets, according to Itel.

Itel A27 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Itel A27 runs on Android 11 (Go edition). The smartphone is equipped with a 5.45-inch FW+ IPS display, according to the company. Itel A27 is powered by an unspecified quad-core 1.4GHz processor paired with 2GB of RAM. On the optics front, Itel A27 sports a 5-megapixel AI rear camera, and a 2-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Itel A27 features face unlock support and comes with a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is equipped with 32GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD (up to 128GB) card slot. The smartphone runs on a 4,000mAh battery, according to the company.