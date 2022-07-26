Technology News
Itel A23S With 3,020mAh Battery, Smart Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A23S is an entry-level smartphone priced at Rs. 5,299.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 26 July 2022 15:04 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

The Itel A23S comes in Ocean Blue, Sky Cyan, and Sky Black colours

Highlights
  • Itel A23S offers support for 14 Indian languages along with English
  • It packs 2GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage
  • The Itel A23S has a 5-inch display with a 480x854 pixels resolution

Itel A23S entry-level smartphone launched in India on Tuesday. It supports high-speed dual 4G VoLTE connectivity and HD video calling. The smartphone supports English and 14 additional Indian languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengalese, Kannada, Malayalam, Kashmiri, Urdu, Nepali, Marathi, and Oriya. Under the hood, it packs a quad-core Unisoc SC9832E coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also comes with features like WhatsApp call recording, peek mode, call alert, and status save.

Itel A23S price in India, availability

The Itel A23S only offers a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 5,299. It comes in Ocean Blue, Sky Cyan, and Sky Black colour options. This Itel smartphone will soon be available online and in retail stores.

Itel A23S specifications, features

This handset sports a 5-inch display with a 480x854 pixels resolution. It features thick symmetrical bezels on the top and bottom of the screen for housing the front camera and the navigation touch buttons, respectively. The Itel A23S is powered by a quad-core Unisoc SC9832E paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card).

In terms of camera, this smartphone features a 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash as well as a VGA front-facing sensor with LED flash. The Itel A23S supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2 wireless connectivity. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Itel A23S is equipped with a 3,020mAh battery that is said to provide up to 24 hours of 4G talk-time. The smartphone comes with features like smart face unlock, WhatsApp call recording, multi-language support, and more. The handset measures 145.4x73.5x10.5mm in dimensions.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 5.00-inch
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3020mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 480x854 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel A23S, Itel A23S price in India, Itel A23S specifications, itel
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report
Comment
