Technology News
loading

iQoo Z6 Series Launch Set for August 25, iQoo Z6x Teased to Feature 6,000mAh Battery

iQoo Z6 5G confirmed to include 80W fast charging support.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 August 2022 14:48 IST
iQoo Z6 Series Launch Set for August 25, iQoo Z6x Teased to Feature 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo Z6 5G is teased to come in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • There will be triple rear cameras on iQoo Z6 5G
  • iQoo Z6 5G was launched in India in March
  • iQoo Z6 could be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

iQoo Z6 5G with a 120Hz display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC was unveiled in India earlier in March. Now, the company is all set to launch the new iQoo Z6 series in its home country on August 25. iQoo, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new iQoo Z6 and iQoo Z6x in china. It has also shared videos and posters on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the design and few specifications of the devices. The vanilla iQoo Z6 is teased to feature a triple-rear camera unit and is confirmed to include 80W fast charging support. The iQoo Z6x, on the other hand, is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

The Vivo sub-brand via multiple posts on Weibo confirmed the arrival of the iQoo Z6 series in China. The launch event will be held on August 25 at 7.30pm local time (5.00pm IST).

The teasers suggest that iQoo Z6 will have a hole punch display design and a triple rear camera unit with the main sensor featuring support for OIS (optical image stabilisation). The vanilla iQoo Z6 is confirmed to come in three different shades with 80W flash charging support. The fast charging technology is claimed to charge the battery of iQoo Z6 from zero to 50 percent in just 10 minutes.

The upcoming iQoo Z6x is teased to feature a 6,000mAh battery. The massive battery is said to deliver up to 115 hours of music playback time and 18 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

The iQoo Z6 series heading to China could be different from the models launched in India. As per a recent leak, the iQoo Z6 will feature an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It is expected to feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The iQoo Z6 is expected to come in three storage variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The handset is said to come in three colour options — Golden Orange, Jade, and Xinghai.

To recall, the vanilla iQoo Z6 5G was launched in India in March this year with a starting price tga of Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset has a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. A triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, 16-megapixel Samsung 3P9 selfie sensor, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage are the key specifications of the phone. The iQoo Z6 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z6, iQoo Z6 Specifications, iQoo Z6 Series, iQoo Z6x, iQoo, iQoo Z6x Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
FTX Crypto Cup: Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize

Related Stories

iQoo Z6 Series Launch Set for August 25, iQoo Z6x Teased to Feature 6,000mAh Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  2. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  3. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  4. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  5. NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series to Debut in India on August 30: Details
  10. FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  2. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  3. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
  4. Android 13 Update Broke Wireless Charging on Pixel Phones, Pixel 4 Owners Worst Affected: Report
  5. Australian Government Prepares for Virtual Crypto Stocktake Ahead of Plans for Sector Regulation
  6. Vivo Y02s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. UPI Is Digital Public Good, Services to Remain Free, Ministry of Finance Says
  8. Bitcoin ATMs by General Bytes Compromised by Hackers, Undisclosed Amount of Assets Stolen
  9. Ola's First Electric Car May Come as a Premium Offering, Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh
  10. Taiwan Urges Countries to Cooperate to Ensure Partners Have Reliable Supplies of ‘Democracy Chips’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.