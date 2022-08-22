iQoo Z6 5G with a 120Hz display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC was unveiled in India earlier in March. Now, the company is all set to launch the new iQoo Z6 series in its home country on August 25. iQoo, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new iQoo Z6 and iQoo Z6x in china. It has also shared videos and posters on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the design and few specifications of the devices. The vanilla iQoo Z6 is teased to feature a triple-rear camera unit and is confirmed to include 80W fast charging support. The iQoo Z6x, on the other hand, is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

The Vivo sub-brand via multiple posts on Weibo confirmed the arrival of the iQoo Z6 series in China. The launch event will be held on August 25 at 7.30pm local time (5.00pm IST).

The teasers suggest that iQoo Z6 will have a hole punch display design and a triple rear camera unit with the main sensor featuring support for OIS (optical image stabilisation). The vanilla iQoo Z6 is confirmed to come in three different shades with 80W flash charging support. The fast charging technology is claimed to charge the battery of iQoo Z6 from zero to 50 percent in just 10 minutes.

The upcoming iQoo Z6x is teased to feature a 6,000mAh battery. The massive battery is said to deliver up to 115 hours of music playback time and 18 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

The iQoo Z6 series heading to China could be different from the models launched in India. As per a recent leak, the iQoo Z6 will feature an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It is expected to feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The iQoo Z6 is expected to come in three storage variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The handset is said to come in three colour options — Golden Orange, Jade, and Xinghai.

To recall, the vanilla iQoo Z6 5G was launched in India in March this year with a starting price tga of Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset has a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. A triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, 16-megapixel Samsung 3P9 selfie sensor, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage are the key specifications of the phone. The iQoo Z6 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

