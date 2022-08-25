iQoo Z6 series smartphones, including the regular iQoo Z6 and the iQoo Z6x, launched in China on Thursday. The handsets bear no resemblance to the iQoo Z6 series smartphones that were released in India earlier this year. The new iQoo Z6 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge fast charging technology. On the other hand, the iQoo Z6x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC along with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 44W Flash Charge technology.

iQoo Z6, iQoo Z6x price, availability

The iQoo Z6 offers three configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. These models cost CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000), CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000), and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000), respectively. This regular iQoo variant comes in Golden Orage, Ink Jade, and Star Sea Blue colours.

Meanwhile, the iQoo Z6x comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. They are priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000), CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,500), and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), respectively. The smartphone offers Blue Ice, Black Mirror, and Blazing Orange colour options.

Both of these iQoo smartphones will go on sale in China starting from September 1.

iQoo Z6 specifications, features

The regular variant from iQoo Z6 series sports a 6.64-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz sampling rate. The iQoo Z6 runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with Adreno 642L GPU. The smartphone houses up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQoo Z6 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 apertures. The rear camera setup supports up to 4K recording and up to full-HD slow-motion recording. The smartphone also sports an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The new handset measures 164.17x75.80x8.59mm and weighs about 194.6g. The iQoo Z6 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Wake facial recognition technology. This dual-SIM 5G smartphone also comes with support for Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

iQoo Z6x specifications, features

The iQoo Z6x has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with Mali-G57 GPU. This smartphone runs on Android 11 with OriginOS Ocean skin on top. It features up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Photo Credit: iQoo

For optics, this smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The iQoo Z6x also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The smartphone from iQoo has 163.87×75.33×9.27mm dimensions and weighs about 204g. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W Flash Charge fast charging. The iQoo Z6x is a dual-SIM 5G smartphone that also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. There is also a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes Face Wake facial recognition technology.

