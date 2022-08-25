Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 80W Flash Charge Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 80W Flash Charge Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z6 features a 6.64-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ resolution.

By Siddhant Chandra |  Updated: 25 August 2022 21:21 IST
iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 80W Flash Charge Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo Z6 runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 features side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Wake technology
  • Its pricing starts at CNY 1,699 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model
  • The iQoo Z6x supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity

iQoo Z6 series smartphones, including the regular iQoo Z6 and the iQoo Z6x, launched in China on Thursday. The handsets bear no resemblance to the iQoo Z6 series smartphones that were released in India earlier this year. The new iQoo Z6 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge fast charging technology. On the other hand, the iQoo Z6x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC along with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 44W Flash Charge technology.

iQoo Z6, iQoo Z6x price, availability

The iQoo Z6 offers three configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. These models cost CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000), CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000), and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000), respectively. This regular iQoo variant comes in Golden Orage, Ink Jade, and Star Sea Blue colours.

Meanwhile, the iQoo Z6x comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. They are priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000), CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,500), and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), respectively. The smartphone offers Blue Ice, Black Mirror, and Blazing Orange colour options.

Both of these iQoo smartphones will go on sale in China starting from September 1.

iQoo Z6 specifications, features

The regular variant from iQoo Z6 series sports a 6.64-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz sampling rate. The iQoo Z6 runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with Adreno 642L GPU. The smartphone houses up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQoo Z6 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 apertures. The rear camera setup supports up to 4K recording and up to full-HD slow-motion recording. The smartphone also sports an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The new handset measures 164.17x75.80x8.59mm and weighs about 194.6g. The iQoo Z6 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Wake facial recognition technology. This dual-SIM 5G smartphone also comes with support for Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

iQoo Z6x specifications, features

The iQoo Z6x has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with Mali-G57 GPU. This smartphone runs on Android 11 with OriginOS Ocean skin on top. It features up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

iqoo z6x iqoo_z6x

Photo Credit: iQoo

For optics, this smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The iQoo Z6x also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The smartphone from iQoo has 163.87×75.33×9.27mm dimensions and weighs about 204g. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W Flash Charge fast charging. The iQoo Z6x is a dual-SIM 5G smartphone that also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. There is also a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes Face Wake facial recognition technology.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z6

iQOO Z6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2388 pixels
iQOO Z6x

iQOO Z6x

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z6, iQoo Z6 price, iQoo Z6 specifications, iQoo Z6x, iQoo Z6x price, iQoo Z6x specifications, iQoo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Google Announces New Digital Safety Measures for India, Allocates $2 Million Grant for Outreach Programs

Related Stories

iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 80W Flash Charge Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. 5G Services Expected to Roll Out in India by October 12: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29
  4. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  5. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Moto G72 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: Details
  7. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  9. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A04 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Unveiled: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Deleted Over 2000 Loan Apps From Play Store in India Since January
  2. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 80W Flash Charge Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Announces New Digital Safety Measures for India, Allocates $2 Million Grant for Outreach Programs
  4. 5G Telecom Services Expected to Roll Out in India by October 12, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  5. Itel Magic X, Magic X Play Feature Phones With 4G VoLTE Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Baidu Unveils its Quantum Computer Called Qianshi, Ready for External Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Said to Feature Same Rear Camera Setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  8. Poco M5s Reportedly Bags TUV Rheinland Certification, Hints at Imminent Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch on August 27, to Sport Bullets Wireless Z-Like Design
  10. Over $100 Million Worth of NFTs Stolen by Hackers Between July 2021-2022: Elliptic
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.