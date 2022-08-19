The iQoo Z6 series variants and colour options have reportedly been leaked. The iQoo Z6 is expected to feature an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The smartphone is said to sport a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor and feature 80W rapid charging support. The iQoo Z6 5G series was launched in India in March this year. The upcoming series is said to be a new Z6 variant with 80W charging support. The iQoo Z6 5G that made its debut earlier this year is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

The variants and the colour options of the upcoming iQoo Z6 series with 80W charging support were reportedly leaked by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station via Weibo. As mentioned earlier, the iQoo Z6 is said to come with an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

The handset is said to house a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. One of the iQoo Z6 variants will reportedly also pack 80W rapid charging support.

The iQoo Z6 is expected to come in three storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The handset is said to come in three colour options — Golden Orange, Jade, and Xinghai.

To recall, the iQoo Z6 5G series was launched in India in March this year. The handset from the Chinese company is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It features a 6.58-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The iQoo Z6 5G also features up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.