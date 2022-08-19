Technology News
loading

iQoo Z6 Series Colour Options, Key Specifications Reportedly Leaked: All Details

iQoo Z6 is expected to feature an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 19 August 2022 17:39 IST
iQoo Z6 Series Colour Options, Key Specifications Reportedly Leaked: All Details

The iQoo Z6 is expected to come in three storage variants

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
  • iQoo Z6 may house a triple rear camera setup
  • The handset tipped to come in three colour options

The iQoo Z6 series variants and colour options have reportedly been leaked. The iQoo Z6 is expected to feature an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The smartphone is said to sport a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor and feature 80W rapid charging support. The iQoo Z6 5G series was launched in India in March this year. The upcoming series is said to be a new Z6 variant with 80W charging support. The iQoo Z6 5G that made its debut earlier this year is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

The variants and the colour options of the upcoming iQoo Z6 series with 80W charging support were reportedly leaked by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station via Weibo. As mentioned earlier, the iQoo Z6 is said to come with an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

The handset is said to house a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. One of the iQoo Z6 variants will reportedly also pack 80W rapid charging support.

The iQoo Z6 is expected to come in three storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The handset is said to come in three colour options — Golden Orange, Jade, and Xinghai.

To recall, the iQoo Z6 5G series was launched in India in March this year. The handset from the Chinese company is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It features a 6.58-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The iQoo Z6 5G also features up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Z6, iQoo Z6 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
OPPO's ColorOS 13 Brings Improvements in Productivity and More Smart Features

Related Stories

iQoo Z6 Series Colour Options, Key Specifications Reportedly Leaked: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  6. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  7. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Multiple Shades Expected
  8. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. IRCTC Floats Tender to Appoint Consultant to Monetise Digital Data: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  2. MacBook Pro 3nm M2 Pro Chip by TSMC to Enter Production Later This Year: Report
  3. Honor MagicBook 14 With 14-Inch Display, 75Wh Battery Launched in Malaysia: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Tipped for September, Nord Smartwatch, Smart Band, More in Pipeline
  5. iPhone 14 Early Announcement, Shipment Could Help Apple Minimise Recession Risk on Demand
  6. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders to Go Live on August 22
  7. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Likely to Come in Eight Different Shades
  8. Huawei Mate 50 Series Said to Let Users Make Calls, Send Texts Even on a Dead Battery
  9. One-Punch Man Season 3 Officially Announced, Poster Revealed
  10. Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann to Launch Digital Wallet That Stores Crypto: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.