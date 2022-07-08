Technology News
iQoo Z6 SE Spotted on the iQoo India Site, Likely to Launch Soon: Report

iQoo Z6 SE and iQoo Z6 Pro SE are expected to launch in India in August.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 July 2022 15:55 IST
iQoo Z6 SE Spotted on the iQoo India Site, Likely to Launch Soon: Report

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

iQoo recently launched the iQoo Neo 6 in India in May. The Vivo-owned brand has brought the iQoo Z6 5G, Z6 Pro 5G, and Z6 4G to the country as well this year. Rumours suggest that it is also on the verge of launching its flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset-powered iQoo 9T in India this month. Now, a new report has hinted that the iQoo Z6 SE (Speed Edition) has surfaced on the iQoo India site which might indicate that this handset could launch in the country soon.

According to a report by RootMyGalaxy in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the iQoo Z6 SE has been spotted on the iQoo India site. The 'iQoo Z6 SE' moniker was allegedly listed in a line of code on the site. This handset could reportedly launch in India in August along with the iQoo Z6 Pro SE. For the time being, there are no other rumours floating around regarding this handset and the company has been tight-lipped as well.

iQoo is believed to be gearing up to launch the iQoo 9T in India. A recent report mentions that this smartphone may launch in July. It is said to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and offer 120W fast charging support.

The Vivo subsidiary launched the iQoo Z6 5G in India earlier this year in March. The handset has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. At launch, its base variant was priced at Rs. 15,499. Later on, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQoo Z6 4G also arrived in India in April. They sport 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays and are powered by Snapdragon chipsets.

