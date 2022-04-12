Technology News
iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video; May Pack Snapdragon 778G, 64-Megapixel Camera

iQoo Z6 Pro price in India is said to be under Rs. 25,000.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 12 April 2022 18:53 IST
iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video; May Pack Snapdragon 778G, 64-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Tech Burner/ YouTube

The iQoo Z6 Pro will supposedly sport a matte finish

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 Pro is said to sport a waterdrop-style notch
  • The iQoo Z6 Pro is expected to offer up to 66W fast charging
  • It could feature an OLED display with 1,300 nits of peak brightness

iQoo is gearing up to introduce an addition to its Z6 lineup after the release of the iQoo Z6 5G in March. The new handset is said to be the iQoo Z6 Pro, which the company recently confirmed through a tweet via the official iQoo India handle. It has also been reported that the handset will be priced under Rs. 25,000. Now, a hands-on video of this upcoming smartphone has surfaced on YouTube. It suggests that the iQoo Z6 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. iQoo is yet to officially release the first look of this handset.

The alleged iQoo Z6 Pro hands-on video was uploaded on YouTube by Tech Burner. It shows that the smartphone will sport a waterdrop-style notch, similar to other Z-series smartphones. iQoo has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will bear the iQoo Z6 Pro moniker.

The iQoo Z6 Pro is said to have an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and offer 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. According to the company, this handset will be the fastest smartphone in India under Rs. 25,000 price bracket at release. It is claimed to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 550,000 points.

For optics, the handset is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a macro sensor. It is tipped to have a USB Type-C port with support for up to 66W fast charging, which is said to charge its battery full in up to 40 minutes. The iQoo Z6 Pro is believed to sport a matte finish and a waterdrop-style notch. The alleged hands-on video also indicates that this smartphone will not feature a 3.5 mm jack.

The iQoo Z6 Pro will reportedly be priced under Rs. 25,000, and sold exclusively on Amazon. Currently, there is no information available regarding the colour options and RAM/storage variants.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo Z6 Pro, iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications, iQoo Z6 Pro Price in India, iQoo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
