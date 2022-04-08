iQoo Z6 Pro is said to be in the works as a successor to iQoo Z6 5G, which was launched in India in March. Ahead of the formal announcement, the key specifications of iQoo Z6 Pro, along with its pricing details, have leaked online. iQoo Z6 Pro is said to come as an upgraded variant of iQoo Z6. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC. As per the latest leak, the upcoming iQoo Z-series phone scored over 550,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The iQoo Z6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC and features triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor.

iQoo Z6 Pro price in India (expected)

A report by 91Mobiles has suggested the pricing and key specifications of iQoo Z6 Pro. As per the leak, iQoo Z6 Pro will be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. However, the colour options and RAM/storage configurations of the phone are not known at this moment.

To recall, iQoo Z6 5G was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is also available in a 6GB + 128GB storage model, priced at Rs. 16,999, and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 1286GB variant, priced at Rs. 17,999.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The specifications of the iQoo Z6 Pro are likely to be an upgrade to that of the iQoo Z6. The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z6 5G runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The anticipated iQoo Z6 Pro could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It is expected to run on Android 12 and feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Z6 Pro will reportedly offer 33W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.