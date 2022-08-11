iQoo Z6 5G series was launched in India in March this year. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is said to be working another model in the lineup, with 80W charging support. The company's iQoo Z6 5G features 18W fast charging support, while the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G supports 66W FlashCharge. Other details, including pricing and availability are currently unknown. The iQoo Z6 5G that made its debut earlier this year is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

According to a report by CNMO, iQoo could be working on a new smartphone in the iQoo Z series. It is said to be a variant of the iQoo Z6 5G. As previously mentioned, the rumoured handset could support 80W fast charging, which is an upgrade over the 18W fast charging support on iQoo Z6 5G, and 66W FlashCharge on iQoo Z6 Pro 5G. The report also added that the rumoured smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

To recall, the iQoo Z6 5G was launched in India in March. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It features a 6.58-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The iQoo Z6 5G also features up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the iQoo Z6 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery. As mentioned above, the iQoo Z6 5G supports 18W fast charging.

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G was launched in India in April this year. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It packs a relatively smaller, 4,700mAh battery. As previously mentioned, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G features 66W FlashCharge support.