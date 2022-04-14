iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India launch date has been set for April 27, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced on Thursday. The company has confirmed that the upcoming addition to the iQoo Z6 lineup will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC and will come with 66W FlashCharge support. The handset will also feature the company's VC liquid cooling technology and is claimed to offer the highest AnTuTu benchmark score of over 5,50,000 among smartphones priced around Rs. 25,000, according to the company.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

According to previous reports, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G could be priced under the Rs. 25,000 mark. However, the company is yet to officially reveal any details related to pricing of the smartphone. The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G will be sold on the company's website and on Amazon, according to iQoo.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G was recently spotted in a hands-on video which tips the smartphone to feature an OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The company has confirmed that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with the company's VC liquid cooling technology. As previously mentioned, the company claims that the smartphone will feature the highest AnTuTu score over 5,50,000 compared to smartphones priced around the Rs. 25,000 mark.

The handset is also tipped to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an unspecified macro camera. The hands-on video of the smartphone indicates that the smartphone will come with a USB Type-C port, but not a headphone jack. While iQoo is yet to reveal the battery capacity of the upcoming iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, the company has confirmed that it will come with support for 66W FlashCharge support.