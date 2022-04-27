Technology News
iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G With Snapdragon SoCs, AMOLED Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2022 11:53 IST
Both iQoo Z6 Pro 5G (pictured) and iQoo Z6 4G are equipped with triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 Pro 5G packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W charging
  • Both smartphones sport AMOLED displays with 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • iQoo Z6 4G is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQoo Z6 4G were launched in India on Wednesday. The company's latest additions to the iQoo Z series are equipped with Snapdragon chipsets under the hood and sport triple rear camera setups. The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the iQoo Z6 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. Both handsets also offer the ability ‘extend' available RAM by utilising unused storage, according to the company.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G price in India, availability

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. It will also be sold in a top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 28,999. The smartphone will be available in Legion Sky and Phantom Dusk colour options, and will go on sale via Amazon and the iQoo India eStore during the Amazon Summer Sale.

Meanwhile, the iQoo Z6 4G is priced at Rs. 14,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB model, while the handset will also be sold in a 6GB + 128GB variant that costs Rs. 15,999. It will also be available in a top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone will be available in Lumina Blue and Raven Black colour options, and will go on sale via Amazon and the iQoo India eStore during the Amazon Summer Sale, according to the company.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z6 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The handset features a triple rear camera setup, comprised of a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture lens. The camera setup also includes a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage. Connectivity options on the iQoo Z6 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge support. The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G measures 159.6x73.5x8.49mm and weighs 187 grams.

iQoo Z6 4G specifications

The iQoo Z6 4G is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Z6 4G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a f/2.4 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an F/2,4 aperture lens. It also comes equipped with a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video chats.

The iQoo Z6 4G comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB) slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The iQoo Z6 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers 44W FlashCharge support. The phone measures 160.80x73.79x8.42mm and weighs 182 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO Z6 4G

iQOO Z6 4G

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G, iQoo Z6 4G Specifications, iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Specifications, iQoo Z6 4G Price in India, iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Price in India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
