The launch event for the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQoo Z6 4G will begin at 11:30am.

By David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2022 10:43 IST
iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQoo Z6 4G will join the iQoo Z 5G (pictured) that was launched in March

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset
  • Both smartphones sport AMOLED displays with 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • iQoo Z6 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQoo Z6 4G will be launched in India later today. The company's upcoming midrange smartphones will feature 6nm Snapdragon chipsets under the hood, sport AMOLED displays, and offer fast charging support. The handsets are the latest addition to the company's iQoo Z6 lineup, following the debut of the iQoo Z6 5G in India in March. Ahead of the launch of the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQoo Z6 4G, the company has shared key specifications of the smartphones via dedicated microsites on Amazon.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G India launch livestream details

The launch event for the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQoo Z6 4G will begin at 11:30am IST. The event will be livestreamed on the iQoo India YouTube channel.

You can watch the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQoo Z6 4G India launch live from the video embedded below.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G price in India (expected)

While the company is yet to reveal the pricing details for both smartphones, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G could be priced around Rs. 25,000, according to a report. Meanwhile, the iQoo Z6 4G is tipped to launch with a price tag of Rs. 14,999.

Last month, the iQoo Z6 5G was launched in India priced at Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 17,999 for the high-end 8GB + 128GB model.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The microsite for the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G on Amazon reveals that the handset will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The smartphone will also feature a VC liquid cooling system claimed to reduce CPU temperature by 12 degrees.

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G will be equipped with a triple camera setup comprised of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an unspecified 116-degree wide angle camera, and an unspecified macro camera. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge support, which is claimed to charge the handset to 50 percent in 18 minutes, according to the company.

iQoo Z6 4G specifications (expected)

The iQoo Z6 4G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, according to the microsite on Amazon. It will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The smartphone may run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Z6 4G will be equipped with a triple camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support, which is said to provide a 50 percent charge in 27 minutes, according to the microsite for the smartphone.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z6 4G

iQOO Z6 4G

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
