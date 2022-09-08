Technology News
loading
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Confirmed to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Ahead of Launch: All Details

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is set to launch in India on September 14.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 September 2022 16:41 IST
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Confirmed to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Ahead of Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Amazon

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be the first smartphone to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will sport a 2.5D flat frame design
  • The upcoming iQoo phone will measure 8.25mm in thickness
  • iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is confirmed to sport a 120Hz display

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with Eye Auto Focus and an LED flash, the company has revealed via its microsite on Amazon. The handset is also confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. As per the microsite, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will measure 8.25mm in thickness, and it will feature a 2.5D flat frame design. Recently, the company had announced that the upcoming iQoo phone will be the first handset to be powered by Qualcomm's newly announced Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

The microsite for the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G on Amazon has been updated to reveal more specifications of the phone. It will feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with Eye Auto Focus support. The display of the upcoming iQoo handset will feature 240Hz touch sampling rate. It will be 8.25mm in thickness, and will sport a 2.5D flat frame design.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support, as per the microsite. The Vivo sub-brand claims that the battery of the smartphone will offer 127 hours of music playback, 18.51 hours of YouTube playback, 8.3 hours of gaming, and 21.6 hours of browsing social media apps, such as Facebook.

Recently, the company had confirmed the that the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be the first smartphone to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The AnTuTu score of the new SoC is said to be higher than the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, according to the microsite. Qualcomm had announced the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC on September 7, alongside Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1 SoC.

The Vivo sub-brand is set to launch the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G on September 14 in India. The phone is confirmed to sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, the handset will get a water-drop style notch, which is expected to house the selfie camera.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G
PS5 Revised: Sony Quietly Updated PlayStation 5 From the Inside, Teardown Reveals

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Confirmed to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Ahead of Launch: All Details
Comment
