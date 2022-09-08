iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with Eye Auto Focus and an LED flash, the company has revealed via its microsite on Amazon. The handset is also confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. As per the microsite, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will measure 8.25mm in thickness, and it will feature a 2.5D flat frame design. Recently, the company had announced that the upcoming iQoo phone will be the first handset to be powered by Qualcomm's newly announced Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

The display of the upcoming iQoo handset will feature 240Hz touch sampling rate. It will be 8.25mm in thickness, and will sport a 2.5D flat frame design.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support, as per the microsite. The Vivo sub-brand claims that the battery of the smartphone will offer 127 hours of music playback, 18.51 hours of YouTube playback, 8.3 hours of gaming, and 21.6 hours of browsing social media apps, such as Facebook.

Recently, the company had confirmed the that the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be the first smartphone to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The AnTuTu score of the new SoC is said to be higher than the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, according to the microsite. Qualcomm had announced the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC on September 7, alongside Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1 SoC.

The Vivo sub-brand is set to launch the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G on September 14 in India. The phone is confirmed to sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, the handset will get a water-drop style notch, which is expected to house the selfie camera.

