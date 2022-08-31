iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-Series SoC, as per a report. The chipset is said to be comparable to the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The handset was earlier tipped to be a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x, which has now been refuted by the latest report, citing industry sources. The smartphone is now said to feature new hardware specifications. It is said to debut in September, which is in line with a previous tip.

According to a report by MySmartPrice Hindi, citing industry sources, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series SoC, comparable to the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It is said to launch in September, which is in line with a previous tip.

Additionally, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G was earlier said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x. This has now been debunked by the new report. The handset is now said to sport new hardware specifications. The company is reportedly aiming at strengthening their presence in the low-range 5G smartphone segment with the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G.

As per an earlier report, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G was spotted on the details of a smartphone's firmware data with the model number Vivo I2208, alongside the iQoo Z6 Pro SE with the model number Vivo I2205. The phone could reportedly debut in the second week of September, as stated above.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G has also reportedly visited the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the same model number as spotted on the firmware data. It suggests that the phone could also launch in India soon. The pricing of the handset is said to be lower than the Vivo T1x, which was launched in India this year in July. To recall, Vivo T1x price in India started at Rs. 11,999 at the time of the launch.

