Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Could Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Series SoC; September Launch Tipped Again: Report

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Could Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-Series SoC; September Launch Tipped Again: Report

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G was earlier spotted on the BIS India database, which suggests that it could launch in India soon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 31 August 2022 17:24 IST
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Could Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-Series SoC; September Launch Tipped Again: Report

Photo Credit: iQoo

The pricing of the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is said to be lower than the Vivo T1x

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will reportedly not be a rebranded Vivo T1x
  • The rumoured iQoo phone is said to sport new hardware specifications
  • Vivo T1x was launched in India in July

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-Series SoC, as per a report. The chipset is said to be comparable to the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The handset was earlier tipped to be a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x, which has now been refuted by the latest report, citing industry sources. The smartphone is now said to feature new hardware specifications. It is said to debut in September, which is in line with a previous tip.

According to a report by MySmartPrice Hindi, citing industry sources, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series SoC, comparable to the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It is said to launch in September, which is in line with a previous tip.

Additionally, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G was earlier said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x. This has now been debunked by the new report. The handset is now said to sport new hardware specifications. The company is reportedly aiming at strengthening their presence in the low-range 5G smartphone segment with the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G.

As per an earlier report, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G was spotted on the details of a smartphone's firmware data with the model number Vivo I2208, alongside the iQoo Z6 Pro SE with the model number Vivo I2205. The phone could reportedly debut in the second week of September, as stated above.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G has also reportedly visited the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the same model number as spotted on the firmware data. It suggests that the phone could also launch in India soon. The pricing of the handset is said to be lower than the Vivo T1x, which was launched in India this year in July. To recall, Vivo T1x price in India started at Rs. 11,999 at the time of the launch.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, Vivo, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6 Pro SE, Vivo T1x
Huawei Mate 50 Series Camera With Variable Aperture Teased Ahead of September 6 Launch

Related Stories

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Could Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-Series SoC; September Launch Tipped Again: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold With a 17-Inch Foldable Display Launched: Details
  2. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  3. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications, Renders Leak Online
  5. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  6. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  7. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  8. iPhone 14 Series to Get New Colour Options, MagSafe Improvements: Report
  9. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  10. Seven Upcoming WhatsApp Features to Look Out For
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold With 17-Inch Foldable Display Launched: All Details
  2. Redmi Pad 4G Bags China 3C Certification, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Details
  3. WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports
  4. Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Oppo Find N2 Will Not Have Crease Issues on Its Folding Display: Pete Lau
  6. Samsung Foldable Phone With Expandable, Wrappable Display Seen in New Patent Filing: Report
  7. NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Rare Ring Phenomenon Around Star 5,600 Light-Years Away
  8. Zomato Begins Testing Intercity Legends Feature for Food Delivery Across States in Gurugram, South Delhi
  9. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Could Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-Series SoC; September Launch Tipped Again: Report
  10. Huawei Mate 50 Series Camera With Variable Aperture Teased Ahead of September 6 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.