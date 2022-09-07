Technology News
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G to Be World's First Smartphone to Feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G’s display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 September 2022 18:27 IST
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G to Be World's First Smartphone to Feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will sport a 50-megapixel triple rear AI camera setup

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery, Android 12
  • More of its gaming, camera features will be revealed on Thursday
  • The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G sports a waterdrop style notch

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is set to debut in India on September 14. The Vivo-owned brand has revealed some specifications of the handset prior to its launch. Previously it was revealed that the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G's display will have a 120Hz refresh rate. Now, iQoo has confirmed that this smartphone will be the world's first smartphone to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. This newly announced chipset uses a 6nm process technology. It features eight CPU cores with a clock rate of up to 2GHz.

iQoo has set up a microsite to reveal more features of the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G as the September 14 launch date inches closer. It claims that this smartphone with the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC achieved an AnTuTu performance score of 388,486 points. This chipset is said to sustain high-fidelity visuals with efficient battery usage. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC-powered iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is believed to also offer great gaming performance.

The AnTuTu score of this handset is said to be higher than the scores of the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which powers handsets like the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. It supposedly also has the Snapdragon 680 chipset beat that is featured on the VIvo Y35 4G, the Moto G32, and other affordable smartphones.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be a sub-Rs. 15,000 segment smartphone with features like a 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel main camera, Android 12, and more. The microsite teases that more camera and gaming features will be revealed on Thursday.

iQoo has also revealed the design of this handset that will come with a waterdrop style notch on the front. There is also a triple rear AI camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G specifications, iQoo
Oukitel RT2 Tablet With 20,000mAh Battery, 10.1-Inch Display to Launch Mid-September: Details
Social Media Intermediaries Must Have Due Diligence About Content, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.