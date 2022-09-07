iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is set to debut in India on September 14. The Vivo-owned brand has revealed some specifications of the handset prior to its launch. Previously it was revealed that the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G's display will have a 120Hz refresh rate. Now, iQoo has confirmed that this smartphone will be the world's first smartphone to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. This newly announced chipset uses a 6nm process technology. It features eight CPU cores with a clock rate of up to 2GHz.

iQoo has set up a microsite to reveal more features of the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G as the September 14 launch date inches closer. It claims that this smartphone with the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC achieved an AnTuTu performance score of 388,486 points. This chipset is said to sustain high-fidelity visuals with efficient battery usage. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC-powered iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is believed to also offer great gaming performance.

The AnTuTu score of this handset is said to be higher than the scores of the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which powers handsets like the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. It supposedly also has the Snapdragon 680 chipset beat that is featured on the VIvo Y35 4G, the Moto G32, and other affordable smartphones.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be a sub-Rs. 15,000 segment smartphone with features like a 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel main camera, Android 12, and more. The microsite teases that more camera and gaming features will be revealed on Thursday.

iQoo has also revealed the design of this handset that will come with a waterdrop style notch on the front. There is also a triple rear AI camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module.