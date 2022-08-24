Technology News
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch in September; iQoo Z6 Pro SE Moniker Confirmed: Report

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is reportedly a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 24 August 2022 11:18 IST
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch in September; iQoo Z6 Pro SE Moniker Confirmed: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T1x (pictured) was launched in India in July

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 Lite 5G could feature a different SoC than Vivo T1x
  • The iQoo phones were spotted in a handset’s firmware data
  • iQoo is yet to reveal a definite launch timeline

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is tipped to launch in the second week of September, as per a report. The smartphone has reportedly appeared in a smartphone's firmware data, alongside iQoo Z6 Pro SE, confirming the monikers of the handsets. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x, which was launched in India in July. According to the report, the iQoo Z6 Pro SE appeared with the model number Vivo I2205, and iQoo Z6 Lite 5G appeared with the model number Vivo I2208.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with PriceBaba, has shared a screenshot of a smartphone's firmware data. iQoo Z6 Pro SE and iQoo Z6 Lite 5G have reportedly appeared on the firmware data with the model number Vivo I2205 and Vivo I2208, respectively. The report added that the firmware data confirms the monikers of the two iQoo Z-Series smartphones.

According to the report, the Vivo sub-brand could launch the handsets soon. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is said to launch in the second week of September. It could reportedly be a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x, which was launched in India in July.

Unlike the Vivo T1x, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G could feature a different SoC with 5G support. The company is yet to confirm the specifications and a definite launch timeline of the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G and Z6 Pro SE. To recall, Vivo T1x sports a 6.58-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage. The handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

According to a recent report, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with the model number I2208. The listing reportedly suggests that the handset could be launched in India soon. The phone is said to be priced slightly below the Vivo T1x.

Further reading: iQoo, Vivo, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6 Pro SE, Vivo T1x
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G European Price Leaked, 3 Colour Options Tipped
Avatar 4K HDR India Re-Release Date Set for September 23, Disney Reveals

