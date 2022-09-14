iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12:15pm IST. The company has revealed that this will be the first smartphone in the world to arrive with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It also sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch. This iQoo smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 18.5 hours of uninterrupted video streaming experience. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G also supports 18W fast charging, but will not ship with a charger in the box.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G price in India, offers, availability

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is an affordable smartphone that is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 15,499. It will be available in Mystic Night and Stellar Green starting today from 12:15pm on Amazon and the official iQoo site.

There is also an offer available for SBI credit card holders who can avail of a Rs. 2,500 instant discount on the purchase of this new iQoo smartphone. This offer is valid only on September 14 and 15. Customers will also be able to purchase the 18W charger for Rs. 399 with the smartphone.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G specifications, features

iQoo has announced that this smartphone will be the first in the world to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 8.3 hours of uninterrupted gaming time. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G also supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone is 8.25mm thin and is equipped with a four-component cooling system. It will boot Android 12 out of the box, and the company has promised two years of Android updates and three years of monthly security patches.

