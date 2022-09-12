iQoo Z6 Lite 5G prices and specifications have been unveiled ahead of the upcoming launch of the handset on September 14. The handset features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The handset from iQoo is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12 OS. The Z6 Lite 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery and features support for 18W fast charging, but will not ship with a charger in the box. It will go on sale in India on September 14 via Amazon, according to the company.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G price in India

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model, while the high-end 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,499. The handset will be available in Mystic Night and Stellar Green colour options.

The smartphone will go on sale on September 12 at 12:15pm via the official website of iQoo and the e-commerce platform Amazon. Interested buyers have the option to click the “Notify Me” button to get notified when the sale starts.

Buyers will be able to avail a discount of Rs. 2,500 on SBI card transactions.

The charger can be purchased along with the smartphone for Rs. 399 while the charger would cost about Rs. 600 when bought individually.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G specifications

The iQoo Lite 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. As mentioned earlier, the handset sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The smartphone will also feature a 4-component cooling system to provide cooling during long gaming and movie sessions. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G also features Extended RAM 2.0 which is designed to extend available memory using unutilised storage.

For optics, the iQoo Lite 5G features a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with Eye autofocus, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset features an 8-megapixel front camera.

The iQoo Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and features support for 18W fast charging. The handset will come without a charger. iQoo says it will provide two years of Android updates and three years of monthly security patches for the smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.