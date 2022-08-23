Technology News
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Hints at Imminent Soon

The iQoo Z6 Lite may launch in India in September.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 August 2022 18:38 IST
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Hints at Imminent Soon

The iQoo Z6 series is set to launch in China on August 25

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 series is set to launch in China on August 25
  • iQoo Z6 series will house six layers of ice-sealed cooling tech
  • The handset is hinted to launch in different colours than the Vivo T1x

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G has been reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website hinting at an upcoming launch of the handset. The iQoo Z6 Lite may launch in India in September, as per a report. The smartphone could debut as a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x, which was launched in India last month. iQoo Z6 series is set to launch in China on August 25. The upcoming handset series in China will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, coupled with a LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

As per a recent report by MySmartPrice, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G has been spotted on the BIS website. The listing has also indicated that the smartphone will come with the model number I2208. The reported also added that the BIS listing hints to an upcoming launch of the smartphone although the specifications of the handset are yet to be revealed.

A recent report had said that the iQoo Z6 Lite may launch in India this September. As mentioned earlier, the handset could hit the market as a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x, which was launched in India last month.

Additionally, the iQoo Z6 Lite could be priced roughly Rs. 500 to Rs. 700 less than the Vivo T1x. The Vivo T1x was priced in India at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and went up to Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The handset is also hinted to launch in different colours than the Vivo T1x.

To recall, the iQoo Z6 series is set to launch in China on August 25. As per the tech company, the upcoming handset series in China will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, coupled with a LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The iQoo Z6 series will also house six layers of ice-sealed liquid cooling technology for heat dissipation (translated).

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.


Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G price in India, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Gravity Rush Movie in Development at Sony, With Director Anna Mastro Attached: Report

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Hints at Imminent Soon
