iQoo Z6 Lite 5G has been reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website hinting at an upcoming launch of the handset. The iQoo Z6 Lite may launch in India in September, as per a report. The smartphone could debut as a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x, which was launched in India last month. iQoo Z6 series is set to launch in China on August 25. The upcoming handset series in China will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, coupled with a LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

As per a recent report by MySmartPrice, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G has been spotted on the BIS website. The listing has also indicated that the smartphone will come with the model number I2208. The reported also added that the BIS listing hints to an upcoming launch of the smartphone although the specifications of the handset are yet to be revealed.

A recent report had said that the iQoo Z6 Lite may launch in India this September. As mentioned earlier, the handset could hit the market as a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x, which was launched in India last month.

Additionally, the iQoo Z6 Lite could be priced roughly Rs. 500 to Rs. 700 less than the Vivo T1x. The Vivo T1x was priced in India at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and went up to Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The handset is also hinted to launch in different colours than the Vivo T1x.

To recall, the iQoo Z6 series is set to launch in China on August 25. As per the tech company, the upcoming handset series in China will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, coupled with a LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The iQoo Z6 series will also house six layers of ice-sealed liquid cooling technology for heat dissipation (translated).

