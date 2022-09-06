Technology News
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 Ahead of Launch: All Details

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is set to launch in India on September 14.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 September 2022 18:35 IST
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 Ahead of Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Amazon

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is expected to be sold via Amzon in India

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is tipped to run Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box
  • The upcoming iQoo phone is confirmed to sport a 120Hz display
  • The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, according to a tipster. The phone has also been tipped to run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box. The tipster has also shared that the upcoming handset will get at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G could also get 2GB of virtual RAM. The Vivo sub-brand is set to launch the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G in India on September 14.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared via Twitter a screenshot allegedly taken from the upcoming iQoo Z6 Lite 5G that suggests some specifications of the phone. As per the image, the handset could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with at least 6GB of RAM and at least 128GB of inbuilt storage. The screenshot also suggests that the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G could run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box.

A microsite on Amazon's website in India for the upcoming iQoo Z6 Lite 5G had recently gone live, revealing its launch date and some specifications. As mentioned above, the phone is set to launch in the subcontinent on September 14. The phone is listed to sport “dual 5G experience", which hints that it could be a dual-SIM 5G handset. The company is yet to reveal India pricing of the smartphone.

As per the microsite, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is confirmed to feature a touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate. The website also shows that the phone will be powered by an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The name of the SoC will confirmed by the company on September 7. More details about the phone, including the camera specifications, will announced by the company on September 8.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G microsite also shared images of the phone, which suggest some of its design features. The handset will feature a triple rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. The rear camera setup is placed inside a slightly protruding camera module. At the front, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G appears with a water drop-style notch, which is expected to house selfie camera.

Comments

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G
RainbowLuv Matchmaking App Aimed at LGBTQIA+ Community Launched by Matrimony.com: All Details
Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 Ahead of Launch: All Details
