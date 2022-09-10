Technology News
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Surfaces on Google Play Console With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC Ahead of Launch: Report

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G’s display is listed to have a 1,080x2,408 pixels resolution.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 10 September 2022 13:36 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will launch in India on September 14

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is said to run on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 skin
  • It is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh with 18W wired fast charging

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is set to debut in India on September 14. The Vivo-owned brand has announced several specifications of this handset, including a 5,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Now, the handset has been reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console which has seemingly confirmed some of the key specifications of this smartphone. The listed iQoo Z6 Lite 5G handset is said to have model number I2208. The phone is also said to pack a Qualcomm SM4375 chipset and 6GB of RAM.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G has surfaced on Google Play Console with the model number I2208. The listed model features 6GB of RAM, however, it is also likely to offer other storage options at launch. The smartphone could feature a Qualcomm SM4375 chipset, which is a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. iQoo has announced that it will be the world's first smartphone that comes equipped with this chipset.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is also listed to run on Android 12 and will likely have Funtouch OS 12 skin on top. This alleged Google Play Console listing also sheds some light on the display of this upcoming handset. It is said to have a 1,080x2,408 pixels resolution with a 440 ppi pixel density.

iQoo has already revealed several features of the upcoming iQoo Z6 Lite 5G. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. The company claims that the battery of the smartphone is capable of providing up to 127 hours of music playback support.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, which is scheduled to launch in India on September 14, will come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, including Eye Auto Focus support. The display will sport a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be 8.25mm in thickness and will sport a 2.5D flat frame design.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G specifications, Google Play Console
iPhone 14 Series Features Upgraded HDR Gyroscope, 256G Accelerometer for Crash Detection

