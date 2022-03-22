Technology News
iQoo Z6 5G price in India starts at Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Launch offers include up to Rs. 2,000 bank discount.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 March 2022 11:05 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo India

iQoo Z6 5G is unveiled in Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black shades

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 5G carries triple rear cameras
  • iQoo Z6 5G supports 18W fast charging
  • The handset offers 128GB of onboard storage

iQoo Z6 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm. The new iQoo Z series handset was launched in the country last week with a 120Hz display and a five-layer liquid cooling system for thermal management. iQoo Z6 5G will be available to purchase via iQoo India eStore and Amazon. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC and includes 18W fast charging support. iQoo Z6 5G features triple rear cameras and comes in three RAM and storage configurations and customers can purchase the handset in two distinct colour options.

iQoo Z6 5G price in India, launch offers

iQoo Z6 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is also available in a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 16,999, and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 1286GB variant priced at Rs. 17,999.

The handset can be purchased in chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colour options. As mentioned, it will be available for purchase starting today at 12pm IST via company website and Amazon.

Sale offers on the iQoo Z6 5G include an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 for customers purchasing via HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. Amazon is providing no-cost EMIs for up to six months and there are exchange discounts as well.

iQoo Z6 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z6 5G runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, iQoo has packed a triple rear camera unit on the new Z-series smartphone. It includes a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. The bokeh camera is not available on the base 4GB variant. For selfies and video chats, iQoo Z6 5G features a 16-megapixel Samsung 3P9 selfie sensor at the front. As mentioned, iQoo Z6 5G packs 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage as standard, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on iQoo Z6 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

iQoo Z6 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It measures 164x75.84x8.25mm and weighs 187 grams.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z6 5G, iQoo Z6 5G Price in India, iQoo Z6 5G Specifications, iQoo Z Series, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Telegram Said to Surpass WhatsApp to Become Russia’s Top Messenger
Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Teased to Take Place on April 10, Tipped to Get a 64-Megapixel Camera

Comment
