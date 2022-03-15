iQoo 6Z 5G, a mid-range smartphone launching in India on March 16, has been leaked online. The iQoo Z6 5G's leaked renders indicate that device will sport a triple rear camera setup and will be available in Black and Blue colour options. The Vivo sub-brand has also previously hinted at the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It will be powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC and sport a 6.58-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. iQoo Z6 5G has been teased to also feature a five-layer liquid cooling system for thermal management, according to the Chinese smartphone maker.

The leaked renders of iQoo Z6 5G, which were shared by 91Mobiles, suggest a rectangular rear camera module that will accommodate triple camera sensors and an LED flash. There are 5G and AI Camera text engraved beside the camera cutouts. iQoo Z6 5G will come in Black and Blue colour options and have flat edges to give it an iPhone 13-like design, according to the renders. The volume rocker and power button with a fingerprint sensor is located on the right spine of the smartphone. The phone could get an aluminium frame and a polycarbonate back.

iQoo Z6 5G price in India (expected)

A few days ago, the iQoo India handle on Twitter announced the iQoo Z6 5G India launch date would be March 16. The tweet directs users to a microsite on Amazon where a few details of the the upcoming smartphone have been shared. It is claimed to be the fastest smartphone in the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000 price segment on the e-commerce platform. iQoo Z6 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon.

iQoo Z6 5G specifications (expected)

According to the microsite, iQoo Z6 5G will come with a 6.58-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage. It will be powered by an 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with unspecified LPDDR4X RAM. The site also said that Snapdragon 695 SoC has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 4,10,563 points, higher than the 3,92,543 score of a smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 750G processor.

As per previous reports, iQoo Z6 5G could be launched in two RAM and storage variants — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB. As mentioned, the iQoo Z6 5G is teased to feature a five-layer liquid cooling system that reduces the surface temperature of the smartphone by around 3 degrees Celsius and CPU temperature by around 10 degrees Celsius while playing CPU-intensive games, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.