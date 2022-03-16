iQoo Z6 5G was launched in India on Wednesday as the brand's latest smartphone in the iQoo Z series. The new iQoo phone comes with a 120Hz display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The iQoo Z6 5G also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and carries triple rear cameras. The smartphone comes preloaded with a list of camera modes, including a Super Night Mode and Bokeh mode. It also comes equipped with a five-layer liquid cooling system for thermal management. The iQoo Z6 5G will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Vivo T1 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A52.

iQoo Z6 5G price in India, launch offers

iQoo Z6 5G price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for 4GB RAM storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB model at Rs. 16,999, and the top-of-the-line 8GB option at Rs. 17,999. The iQoo Z6 5G comes in Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colours and will be available for purchase through Amazon and iQoo India eStore starting March 22.

Launch offers on the iQoo Z6 5G include an up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount for customers purchasing via HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions. The phone will also be available with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

iQoo Z6 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z6 5G runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone carries the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor that has an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. The bokeh camera is, though, limited to the 6GB and 8GB models and is not available on the base 4GB variant.

For selfies and video chats, the iQoo Z6 5G comes with a 16-megapixel Samsung 3P9 selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

iQoo Z6 5G comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage as standard. The inbuilt storage is also expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the iQoo Z6 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The iQoo Z6 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164x75.84x8.25mm and weighs 187 grams.