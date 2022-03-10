Technology News
iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Confirmed; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement

iQoo Z6 5G price may be set around Rs. 15,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 March 2022 18:41 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo India

iQoo Z6 5G will come with triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 5G is coming to India “soon”
  • The new iQoo phone is tipped to have Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • iQoo Z6 5G may have a 120Hz full-HD+ display

iQoo Z6 5G India launch has been teased by the Chinese brand. The new smartphone is expected to come as the successor to iQoo Z5 that was launched last year. Meanwhile, iQoo Z6 5G price and specifications have been tipped online. The iQoo phone is said to have a 120Hz display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The iQoo Z6 5G is also tipped to have 8GB of RAM and a proprietary liquid cooling technology. A render shared by iQoo also gives some insights into the design of the upcoming phone.

iQoo Z6 5G India launch

The iQoo India site has created a dedicated webpage to tease the launch of the iQoo Z6 5G in the country. The phone has been listed with a “coming soon” tag to suggest its imminent debut, without revealing its exact launch date.

iQoo Z6 5G price in India (expected)

iQoo Z6 5G price in India will be around Rs. 15,000, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted on Thursday.

The said price could include some cashback and other discounts that the brand may give as a part of introductory offers with the phone.

Last year, the iQoo Z5 was launched starting at Rs. 23,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and going up to Rs. 26,990 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB option.

iQoo Z6 5G specifications (expected)

iQoo Z6 5G specifications will include a triple rear camera setup, as seen from the render that has been featured on the brand's official site. Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted some hardware details about the phone. He says that the phone would come with a 120Hz full-HD+ display and include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The iQoo Z6 5G may also come with 8GB of RAM, along with 4GB of virtually extended RAM.

Last month, tipster Paras Guglani claimed that the iQoo Z6 5G appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with a model number Vivo I2127. The phone is also said to have a 6.58-inch AMOLED display and may come in two different configurations: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Additionally, it is tipped to come in Black and Blue colour options.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO Z6 5G

Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 12
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z6 5G price in India, iQoo Z6 5G specifications, iQoo Z6 5G, iQoo Z6, iQoo India, iQoo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
EU to Probe 'Political' Use of Pegasus Spyware in Member Countries
