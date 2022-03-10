iQoo Z6 5G India launch has been teased by the Chinese brand. The new smartphone is expected to come as the successor to iQoo Z5 that was launched last year. Meanwhile, iQoo Z6 5G price and specifications have been tipped online. The iQoo phone is said to have a 120Hz display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The iQoo Z6 5G is also tipped to have 8GB of RAM and a proprietary liquid cooling technology. A render shared by iQoo also gives some insights into the design of the upcoming phone.

iQoo Z6 5G India launch

The iQoo India site has created a dedicated webpage to tease the launch of the iQoo Z6 5G in the country. The phone has been listed with a “coming soon” tag to suggest its imminent debut, without revealing its exact launch date.

iQoo Z6 5G price in India (expected)

iQoo Z6 5G price in India will be around Rs. 15,000, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted on Thursday.

The said price could include some cashback and other discounts that the brand may give as a part of introductory offers with the phone.

Last year, the iQoo Z5 was launched starting at Rs. 23,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and going up to Rs. 26,990 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB option.

iQoo Z6 5G specifications (expected)

iQoo Z6 5G specifications will include a triple rear camera setup, as seen from the render that has been featured on the brand's official site. Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted some hardware details about the phone. He says that the phone would come with a 120Hz full-HD+ display and include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The iQoo Z6 5G may also come with 8GB of RAM, along with 4GB of virtually extended RAM.

Last month, tipster Paras Guglani claimed that the iQoo Z6 5G appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with a model number Vivo I2127. The phone is also said to have a 6.58-inch AMOLED display and may come in two different configurations: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Additionally, it is tipped to come in Black and Blue colour options.