Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Event

iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Event

iQoo Z6 5G is claimed to be the fastest smartphone priced under Rs. 18,000, according to the company.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 March 2022 15:36 IST
iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Event

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z6 5G is claimed to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of 4,10,563 points

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • The smartphone will feature a 6.58-inch display
  • iQoo Z6 5G will feature a five-layer liquid cooling system

iQoo Z6 5G India launch date is set for March 16, the company announced on Sunday. Ahead of the launch of the mid-range smartphone, specifications for the iQoo Z6 5G have also been revealed. iQoo has also hinted at the price of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. It will also sport a 6.58-inch display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iQoo Z6 5G will also feature a five layered liquid cooling system for thermal management, according to the company.

iQoo Z6 5G price in India (expected)

On Sunday, the iQoo India handle on Twitter announced the iQoo Z6 5G India launch date would be March 16. It also leads to a microsite on Amazon, where the upcoming smartphone is claimed to be the fastest smartphone in the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000 price segment on the e-commerce platform. While this suggests that the smartphone could be priced under the Rs. 18,000 mark, the official pricing for the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone will be revealed by the company on March 16, and the smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon.

iQoo Z6 5G specifications (expected)

According to the microsite, the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone will sport a 6.58-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage. It will be powered by an 6nm octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with unspecified LPDDR4X RAM. The site also details that the Snapdragon 695 SoC has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 4,10,563 points, higher than the 3,92,543 score of a smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 750G processor, according to the company.

As per previous reports, the smartphone could be launched in two RAM and storage variants — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Details of RAM, storage and battery capacity, as well as connectivity options are yet to be revealed by the company. Meanwhile, the iQoo Z6 5G features a five-layer liquid cooling system that is claimed to reduce the surface temperature of the smartphone by around 3 degrees, and CPU temperature by around 10 degrees while playing CPU-intensive games, according to the company.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z6 5G price in India, iQoo Z6 5G specifications, iQoo Z6 5G, iQoo Z6, iQoo India, iQoo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Ukraine Fears Stablecoin Being Used for Capital Flight, Asks Tether to Stop Transactions to Russians

Related Stories

iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Realme 9 5G First Impressions: A Budget Phone for 2022
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  6. iQoo Z6 5G With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Soon
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE India Sale Begins Today: All Details
  9. Redmi 10C Budget Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 SoC Goes Official
  10. Sony Xperia Ace III Renders Tip 5.5-Inch Screen, Could Be iPhone SE Competitor
#Latest Stories
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: Meta Says Won’t Allow Calls to Assassinate Head of State in Updated Guidelines
  2. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Event
  3. Ukraine Fears Stablecoin Being Used for Capital Flight, Asks Tether to Stop Transactions to Russians
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Series to Feature A16 Bionic SoC, Non-Pro Phones to Get Last Year’s A15 Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price, Specifications Leak; MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC, 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  6. Japan Reminds Crypto Exchanges to Act in Line With Sanctions Against Russia, Belarus
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics You Shouldn’t Miss
  8. Vodafone Idea Enters Mobile Gaming Market With Vi Games Service
  9. UK’s Financial Watchdog Orders Crypto ATMs to Shut Services, Reveals None Have Official Permits
  10. Telegram Update Brings Live Streaming Features, Download Manager, Attachment Menu, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.