iQoo Z6 5G India launch date is set for March 16, the company announced on Sunday. Ahead of the launch of the mid-range smartphone, specifications for the iQoo Z6 5G have also been revealed. iQoo has also hinted at the price of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. It will also sport a 6.58-inch display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iQoo Z6 5G will also feature a five layered liquid cooling system for thermal management, according to the company.

iQoo Z6 5G price in India (expected)

On Sunday, the iQoo India handle on Twitter announced the iQoo Z6 5G India launch date would be March 16. It also leads to a microsite on Amazon, where the upcoming smartphone is claimed to be the fastest smartphone in the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000 price segment on the e-commerce platform. While this suggests that the smartphone could be priced under the Rs. 18,000 mark, the official pricing for the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone will be revealed by the company on March 16, and the smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon.

iQoo Z6 5G specifications (expected)

According to the microsite, the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone will sport a 6.58-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage. It will be powered by an 6nm octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with unspecified LPDDR4X RAM. The site also details that the Snapdragon 695 SoC has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 4,10,563 points, higher than the 3,92,543 score of a smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 750G processor, according to the company.

As per previous reports, the smartphone could be launched in two RAM and storage variants — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Details of RAM, storage and battery capacity, as well as connectivity options are yet to be revealed by the company. Meanwhile, the iQoo Z6 5G features a five-layer liquid cooling system that is claimed to reduce the surface temperature of the smartphone by around 3 degrees, and CPU temperature by around 10 degrees while playing CPU-intensive games, according to the company.

