iQoo Z6 4G India Launch Tipped for April 27, Price, Specifications Leaked

iQoo Z6 5G was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 April 2022 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo India

The 5G variant of iQoo Z6 is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 4G is tipped to launch in India soon
  • It is likely to arrive as a budget phone in India
  • In March, iQoo unveiled iQoo Z6 5G in India

iQoo Z6 4G is said to be in the works. Ahead of the formal announcement, key specifications of iQoo Z6 4G, along with its pricing details, have leaked online. The handset is tipped to be offered in two colour options. iQoo Z6 4G could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC. Dual rear cameras, 5000mAh battery, and 44W fast charging support are the other major highlights of the upcoming iQoo phone. iQoo Z6 4G is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. The leak comes just a month after the company had unveiled iQoo Z6 5G in India in three RAM and storage configurations. The 5G variant of iQoo Z6 is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC.

iQoo Z6 4G price in India (expected)

As per a report by Passionate Geekz, the 4G variant of iQoo Z6 is gearing up to launch in India on April 27 alongside iQoo Z6 Pro 5G. The handset is expected to be priced at Rs. 14,999 in the country. As per the leak, iQoo Z6 4G will be available in three RAM options – 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB – and a single storage option– 128GB. It is said to debut in Black and Blue colour options as well. The leak suggests that the iQoo Z6 will go on sale in the country starting May 4. However, iQoo hasn't officially revealed any information regarding the launch date of the iQoo Z6 4G yet.

To recall, iQoo Z6 5G was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is also available in a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 16,999, and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 1286GB variant priced at Rs. 17,999.

iQoo Z6 4G specifications (expected)

As per the report, the anticipated iQoo Z6 4G will run on Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12 on top and feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED (2,400×1,080pixels) display with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

For optics, the iQoo Z6 4G is said to carry a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor. The camera setup could also include a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the phone is expected to pack a 15-megapixel sensor at the front. The 4G variant of iQoo Z6 5G is said to offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for authentication

Connectivity options on the phone might include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. iQoo Z6 4G is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging.

Further reading: iQoo Z6 4G, iQoo Z6 4G Specifications, iQoo Z6 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Price in India, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
