iQoo Z5 New Model With 5,880mAh Battery, 12GB RAM, Tipped by Alleged TENAA Listing

iQoo Z5’s new model is said to sport a 6.58-inch TFT display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 May 2022 16:07 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo had previously launched the base iQoo Z5 in India with a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • iQoo Z5 is expected to feature a Dimensity 1300 SoC
  • It could come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • iQoo Z5 likely to offer 44W fast charging support

iQoo Z5 handset spotted on the TENAA certification site, bearing the model number V2188A, is said to be a new variant of the phone. The listing has also tipped several key specifications of this handset, including its camera setup, storage configurations, dimensions, and more. There have been rumours that iQoo might unveil a new iQoo Z5 model with a 6,000mAh battery on Friday, May 20. However, the Vivo-owned company has remained tight-lipped regarding this rumoured smartphone. Last year, iQoo debuted the iQoo Z5 in India in September.

iQoo Z5 new model specifications (rumoured)

According to the TENAA listing, the new iQoo Z5 model could feature a 6.58-inch TFT display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) resolution. The listed model is powered by an octa-core SoC with a 3.0GHz clock rate, which is suspected to be a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The smartphone is said to pack up to 12GB of RAM as well as offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. This iQoo handset is supposed to run Android 12 with an iQoo UI skin on top. It is expected to measure 163.87×75.33×9.21mm in dimensions and weigh around 202.8g.

For optics, the new iQoo Z5 model is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth/ macro sensor. There could also be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The handset is listed to house a 5,880mAh battery, which is expected to be bumped up to 6,000mAh for the final release. Recently, the tipster Digital Chat Station had suggested that this smartphone could support 44W fast charging. Another report has suggested that iQoo might launch this smartphone in China on Friday.

To recall, iQoo launched the iQoo Z5 in India in September last year. Under the hood, this phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD screen, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 44W fast charging. This handset was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 23,990.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO Z5

iQOO Z5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good gaming performance
  • Battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • Display is a smudge magnet
  • Weak low-light camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z5 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Moto G62 5G Spotted on Malaysian Certification Website SIRIM, May Launch Soon

