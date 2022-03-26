iQoo U5x has been launched in China. The new budget 4G smartphone from iQoo is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. iQoo U5x boots Android 11-based Origin OS out-of-the-box and sports a dual camera setup on the back. The new handset from the Chinese company comes in two colour options and also features a 6.5-inch LCD panel display and comes with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

iQoo U5x price

The iQoo U5x ships in two RAM and storage variants in China. The 4GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,700) and the 8GB + 128GB variant comes at a price of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,100). The affordable handset from iQoo comes in two colour options — Polar Blue and Star Black. There is no official news about the smartphone's availability in India as of now.

iQoo U5x specifications, features

iQoo U5x smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It runs Android 11-based Origin OS out-of-the-box. The iQoo U5x sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) LCD display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

For optics, the iQoo U5x comes with a dual camera setup on the back, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also flaunts an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls, which is housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

The iQoo U5x features a polycarbonate body. It sports a power button on the right spine that doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone comes with a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The new smartphone from iQoo sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The iQoo U5x offers a standby battery life of up to 25.8 days. When gaming, the phone is said to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

