iQoo U5x With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo U5x features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 26 March 2022 18:21 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

For optics, the iQoo U5x comes with a dual camera setup on the back

Highlights
  • iQoo U5x boots Android 11-based Origin OS out-of-the-box
  • The iQoo U5x features a polycarbonate body at the back
  • iQoo U5x boasts a standby battery life of up to 25.8 days

iQoo U5x has been launched in China. The new budget 4G smartphone from iQoo is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. iQoo U5x boots Android 11-based Origin OS out-of-the-box and sports a dual camera setup on the back. The new handset from the Chinese company comes in two colour options and also features a 6.5-inch LCD panel display and comes with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

iQoo U5x price

The iQoo U5x ships in two RAM and storage variants in China. The 4GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,700) and the 8GB + 128GB variant comes at a price of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,100). The affordable handset from iQoo comes in two colour options — Polar Blue and Star Black. There is no official news about the smartphone's availability in India as of now.

iQoo U5x specifications, features

iQoo U5x smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It runs Android 11-based Origin OS out-of-the-box. The iQoo U5x sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) LCD display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

For optics, the iQoo U5x comes with a dual camera setup on the back, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also flaunts an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls, which is housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

The iQoo U5x features a polycarbonate body. It sports a power button on the right spine that doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone comes with a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The new smartphone from iQoo sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The iQoo U5x offers a standby battery life of up to 25.8 days. When gaming, the phone is said to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo U5x, iQoo U5x price, iQoo U5x specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More

