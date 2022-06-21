Technology News
iQoo U5e With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo U5e is fitted with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 June 2022 15:39 IST
iQoo U5e With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo U5e comes in Dark Black and Silver White colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo U5e supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity
  • It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The iQoo U5e runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean

iQoo has launched the iQoo U5e in China without much fanfare. This affordable handset quietly appeared on Vivo China's official store with two storage configuration options. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch. This new iQoo smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Flash Charge support. It is equipped with a MediaTek 700 SoC. In comparison, other entries in the series — the iQoo U5 and the iQoo U5x — are powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a Snapdragon 680 SOC, respectively.

iQoo U5e price, availability

The iQoo U5e can be purchased from the official Vivo China online store. The base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The 6GB RAM + 128GB model costs CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000). This iQoo handset is available in Dark Black and Silver White colour options.

iQoo U5e specifications, features

The iQoo U5e has a 6.51-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Mali G57 GPU. The handset features up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Its storage can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. Both camera setups are capable of recording up to full-HD videos.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Flash Charge technology. The iQoo U5e features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology. The handset is 164×75.84×8.25mm in dimensions and weighs about 193g. It features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
