Photo Credit: iQoo
iQoo has launched the iQoo U5e in China without much fanfare. This affordable handset quietly appeared on Vivo China's official store with two storage configuration options. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch. This new iQoo smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Flash Charge support. It is equipped with a MediaTek 700 SoC. In comparison, other entries in the series — the iQoo U5 and the iQoo U5x — are powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a Snapdragon 680 SOC, respectively.
The iQoo U5e can be purchased from the official Vivo China online store. The base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The 6GB RAM + 128GB model costs CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000). This iQoo handset is available in Dark Black and Silver White colour options.
The iQoo U5e has a 6.51-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Mali G57 GPU. The handset features up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Its storage can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean.
For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. Both camera setups are capable of recording up to full-HD videos.
It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Flash Charge technology. The iQoo U5e features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology. The handset is 164×75.84×8.25mm in dimensions and weighs about 193g. It features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.
